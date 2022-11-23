Local college basketball roundup: No. 11 Virginia Tech women beat Missouri

NASSAU, Bahamas — Elizabeth Kitley had 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks to lead the 11th-ranked Virginia Tech women's basketball team to a 73-57 win over Missouri on Wednesday at the Baha Mar Convention Center.

Kitley moved into eighth place on the Tech career scoring list with 1,505 points and moved into a tie for second on the Tech career rebounds list with 855. She also recorded the 200th block of her career Wednesday.

Kayana Traylor had 18 points for the Hokies (5-0), who went 2-0 in the Bahamas. Georgia Amoore had 15 points and six assists.

The Tigers (6-1) led 28-26 at halftime, but Tech outscored the Tigers 23-9 in the third quarter. The Hokies shot 63.6% from the field in the third quarter and 61.5% in the fourth quarter.

WOMEN

Radford 93, Bluefield State 59

Ashlyn Traylor finished one assist shy of a triple-double to help the host Highlanders (2-3) beat NCAA Division II member Bluefield State on Tuesday night.

Traylor had 15 points, 11 rebounds and one assist. Jackie Christ had 17 points. Vanessa Blake had 15 points. Rachel LaLonde had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The game counted for Radford but was only an exhibition game for Bluefield State.

Radford shot 63.5% from the field.

Mary Washington 70 W&L 58, OT

Sydney Sherman had 19 points to lead the Eagles (6-0) past the Generals (3-1) on Tuesday night in Fredericksburg.

Keagan Schwab of Mary Washington made a layup with 10 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 56. The Eagles outscored W&L 14-2 in overtime.

Mary Schluesner had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for W&L, while Hanna Malik added 11 points.

SVU 80, William Peace 48

Courtney McKrola, Presley Heggie and Eve Schmalbeck had 11 points apiece to lead the Knights (2-2, 1-1 USA South) past the Pacers (1-3, 0-1) on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

SVU shot 57.1% from the field.

MEN

William and Mary 62, Radford 51

Chris Mullins scored 13 points to help the Tribe (3-3) beat the Highlanders (3-3) on Wednesday in Williamsburg.

Justin Archer had nine points for Radford, which turned the ball over 16 times.

Radford shot just 32% from the field in the second half, when it was 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

Greensboro 62, Ferrum 59

The host Pride (2-2) scored 13 of the game's final 14 points to rally past the Panthers (2-3) on Wednesday.

Ferrum led 58-49 with 6:23 to go.

Tim Boulware made two free throws to give Greensboro a 59-58 lead with 1:05 left. Matthew Brown made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 60-58 with 33 seconds to go.

After Alfredo Abel-Rivera made one of two free throws for Ferrum, Ty Hill made two free throws to extend the lead to 62-59 with 15 seconds left.

Abel-Rivera had 19 points, while Deshone Hicks added 14 points.