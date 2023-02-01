Local college basketball roundup: No. 13 Virginia Tech women to host Syracuse on Thursday

After two straight road games, the 13th-ranked Virginia Tech women's basketball team will return to Cassell Coliseum on Thursday night.

The Hokies (17-4, 7-4 ACC) will host Syracuse (14-8, 5-6) at 7 p.m. The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley was named Monday to the Late-Season Top 20 Watch List for the Wooden Award, which goes to the national player of the year. Kitley is averaging 17.9 points, 11 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

Other players of note on the list include Notre Dame's Olivia Miles, Louisville's Hailey Van Lith, Florida State's Ta'Nyia Latson, North Carolina's Deja Kelly, Iowa's Caitlin Clark and 2022 Wooden Award winner Aliyah Boston of South Carolina.

On Wednesday, Tech's Taylor Soule was named one of the top 10 candidates for the Cheryl Miller Award, which goes to the top small forward in the nation. Soule, who actually plays power forward for the Hokies, averages 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Other players of note on that list include Duke's Elizabeth Balogun, UNC's Alyssa Ustby, Iowa State's Ashley Joens and Stanford's Haley Jones.

Former Syracuse standout Felisha Legette-Jack is in her first season as her alma mater's head coach. She previously steered Hofstra, Indiana and Buffalo.

Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair, who previously played for Legette-Jack at Buffalo, was named the ACC player of the week on Monday. Fair, who averages 19.8 points, scored 36 points in a win over Virginia last week. She tied an Orange record with eight 3-pointers in that game. She had 19 points and five 3-pointers in a loss to Louisville last weekend. She was named Monday as one of the top 10 candidates for the Nancy Lieberman Award, which goes to the top point guard in the nation.

— Mark Berman

WOMEN

Hollins 54, Virginia University of Lynchburg 48

Cabria Mutz had 17 points and 19 rebounds Tuesday to lead host Hollins (2-15) past Virginia University of Lynchburg (1-14).

Moria Hill had 20 points for Hollins, which snapped a 14-game losing streak.

SVU 74, Mary Baldwin 44

Abigail Snyder scored 15 points Tuesday to lead the Knights (10-9) past the Fighting Squirrels (1-19) in Buena Vista.

Barrett Jessop had 11 points for SVU.

MEN

Ex-JMU coach Campanelli dies at 84

Former James Madison men’s basketball coach Lou Campanelli, who led JMU to an NCAA tournament upset win for three straight years in the 1980s, died Tuesday at the age of 84. JMU announced his death Tuesday night.

Campanelli, one of the most influential figures in JMU sports history, was 238-118 at JMU from 1972-85. He never had a losing season at the school.

Campanelli’s Dukes made two NCAA Division II tournament appearances before moving up to Division I for the 1976-77 season.

JMU earned its first berth to the NCAA Division I tournament in 1981. The Dukes upset Georgetown in the first round of the NCAAs.

Campanelli's Dukes upset Ohio State in the first round of the 1982 NCAAs before losing a late lead to Michael Jordan and North Carolina and falling 52-50 in a second-round game.

The Dukes upset West Virginia in the first round of the 1983 NCAAs.

Campanelli coached at California from 1985-93, leading Cal to a first-round NCAA tournament win in 1990.