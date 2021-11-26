Local college basketball roundup: No. 24 Virginia Tech women lose

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Jasmine Franklin had 21 points and 12 rebounds Friday to lead the Missouri State women's basketball team to a 76-68 win over No. 24 Virginia Tech on the first day of the San Juan Shootout.
The Bears (4-1) led 23-9 after the first quarter. The Hokies (5-1) shot just 28.6% from the field in that quarter.
Missouri State led 36-26 at halftime and 54-40 after three quarters. Tech shot 29.4% from the field in the third quarter.
Elizabeth Kitley had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Hokies. Kayana Traylor scored 12 points off the bench. Aisha Sheppard was 3 of 10 from the field and was held to nine points. Georgia Amoore also had nine points; she was 4 of 14 from the field.
The Hokies had 19 turnovers. Kitley, Sheppard and Amoore had four turnovers apiece.
Tech shot 41.9% from the field and 34.8% (8 of 23) from 3-point range.
The Bears were 27 of 30 from the free-throw line; Tech was 8 of 15.
Abigayle Jackson had 18 points and eight rebounds for Missouri State, which outrebounded Tech 35-33.
Missouri State went 23-3 last season, when it won the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title and reached the Sweet 16.
Tech will face Tennessee-Martin at 10 a.m. Saturday in San Juan. The Saturday matchups were predetermined.
WOMEN
Rhode Island 80, UVa 70
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Dez Elmore had 22 points Friday to lead the Rams (7-0) past the Cavaliers (1-5) on the first day of the Cavalier Classic.
Rhode Island is steered by former UVa star Tammi Reiss.
Camryn Taylor had 22 points for UVa.
UVa led 35-33 at halftime but was outscored 23-13 in the third quarter.
Virginia will face Richmond on Sunday in the Cavalier Classic; the Sunday matchups were predetermined.
MEN
New Orleans 79, VMI 71
NEW ORLEANS — Derek St. Hilaire scored 22 points Friday to lead the Privateers (3-4) past the Keydets (3-4) on the final day of the University of New Orleans Classic.
Jake Stephens had 17 points for VMI, while Kamdyn Curfman added 15 points.
New Orleans shot 50.8% from the field to VMI's 39.3%.
VMI trailed the entire second half.