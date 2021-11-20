Local college basketball roundup: No. 25 Virginia Tech women thrash Campbell

BLACKSBURG — Elizabeth Kitley had 28 points, seven rebounds and two blocks to lead the 25th-ranked Virginia Tech women's basketball team to an 84-39 rout of Campbell on Saturday.
Aisha Sheppard had 16 points and three 3-pointers for the Hokies (5-0), while Georgia Amoore added 14 points and four 3-pointers.
Virginia Tech shot 51.9% from the field and 55% (11 of 20) from 3-point range.
The Camels (2-2) shot just 25.5% from the field.
MEN
Navy 47, Radford 33
GREENVILLE, S.C. — John Carter Jr. scored 13 points to lead the Midshipmen (2-2) past the Highlanders (1-4) on Saturday in a game that was held at Furman.
Radford shot just 23.6% from the field, including 12.9% in the first half. Radford trailed 27-8 at halftime.
The Highlanders were 1 of 15 from 3-point range.
On Friday night, Furman beat Radford 81-64. Shaquan Jules had 12 points for the Highlanders.
Marist 78, VMI 74, OT
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Ricardo Wright scored 29 points to lead Marist (2-2) past the Keydets (2-2) on Saturday.
VMI's Kamdyn Curfman (27 points, five 3-pointers) scored with eight seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 66.
Wright made back-to-back jumpers to give Marist a 73-70 lead with 1:35 left in OT. Marist led the rest of the way.
Sean Conway had 18 points for VMI.
Roanoke 96, Pfeiffer 72
Efosa U-Edosomwan scored 27 points to lead the host Maroons (4-0) to a rout of the Falcons (2-2) on Saturday.
Kasey Draper (Northside) had 23 points for Roanoke, which shot 58.2% from the field.
Rose-Hulman 69, W&L 64
ARLINGTON — Terry Hicks had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Engineers (2-0) past the Generals (1-2) in the first round of Marymount's Pablo Coto Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday.
Jack d'Entremont had 17 points and 10 rebounds for W&L, which shot just 33.3% from the field.
Ferrum 81, Mary Baldwin 76
STAUNTON — Michael Spraggins had 26 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Panthers (2-1) past the Squirrels (0-4) on Saturday.
Darius Kemp added 23 points and 11 rebounds for Ferrum.
SVU 77. Apprentice 66
BUENA VISTA — Conner Marchant had 18 points and five assists to lead the Knights (3-2) past the Builders (0-1) on Saturday.
Isaiah Marchant and Malakai Olson had 15 points apiece for SVU.
WOMEN
East Texas Baptist 75, Ferrum 42
ATLANTA — Bridget Upton had 12 points to lead the Tigers (3-1) past the Panthers (1-4) in the Emory Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.
DeMeisha Canada had 11 points and eight rebounds for Ferrum, which shot 31.9% from the field.
W&L 83, Eastern 50
ARLINGTON — Lauren Achter had 14 points and four 3-pointers to lead the Generals (2-2) to a win over the Eagles (1-4) in the consolation game of Marymount's Pablo Coto Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday.
W&L had 13 3-pointers and 19 steals.
The Generals ended the first half on a 24-0 run to build a 48-21 halftime cushion.
On Friday night, Catholic beat W&L 63-50. W&L shot just 27.3% from the field in the loss.
Radford 75, Lenoir-Rhyne 44
RADFORD — Ashley Tudor and Alyssa Chapman scored 14 points apiece to lead the Highlanders (1-2) to a win Friday night.
The game counted for Radford's record but was only an exhibition for Division II member Lenoir-Rhyne.