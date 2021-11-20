Local college basketball roundup: No. 25 Virginia Tech women thrash Campbell

BLACKSBURG — Elizabeth Kitley had 28 points, seven rebounds and two blocks to lead the 25th-ranked Virginia Tech women's basketball team to an 84-39 rout of Campbell on Saturday.

Aisha Sheppard had 16 points and three 3-pointers for the Hokies (5-0), while Georgia Amoore added 14 points and four 3-pointers.

Virginia Tech shot 51.9% from the field and 55% (11 of 20) from 3-point range.

The Camels (2-2) shot just 25.5% from the field.

MEN

Navy 47, Radford 33

GREENVILLE, S.C. — John Carter Jr. scored 13 points to lead the Midshipmen (2-2) past the Highlanders (1-4) on Saturday in a game that was held at Furman.

Radford shot just 23.6% from the field, including 12.9% in the first half. Radford trailed 27-8 at halftime.

The Highlanders were 1 of 15 from 3-point range.

On Friday night, Furman beat Radford 81-64. Shaquan Jules had 12 points for the Highlanders.

Marist 78, VMI 74, OT

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Ricardo Wright scored 29 points to lead Marist (2-2) past the Keydets (2-2) on Saturday.