Local college basketball roundup: Owusu returns in Virginia Tech win

PITTSBURGH — Georgia Amoore had 21 points and five 3-pointers to lead the 12th-ranked Virginia Tech women's basketball team to a 69-62 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Virginia Tech guard Ashley Owusu, who had missed the past 10 games with a broken pinkie, returned to action in a reserve role Thursday. She had five points in 22 minutes.

Elizabeth Kitley had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Hokies (15-3, 5-3 ACC). Kayana Traylor also had 13 points. Taylor Soule had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Pitt (7-11, 0-7) trailed the entire second half.

Amber Brown made a jumper and free throw to cut the Tech lead to 59-55 with 5:46 to go, but Amoore answered with a 3-pointer. Marley Washenitz scored to cut the lead to 62-57, but Amoore answered with another 3-pointer.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Radford 54, Campbell 53

Carmen Williams scored with five seconds left to give the host Highlanders (8-10, 4-3 Big South) a win over the Camels (10-8, 5-2) on Wednesday.

Olivia Wagner of Radford scored to cut the lead to 53-52 with 53 seconds left.

Ashlyn Traylor had 14 points for Radford. Vanessa Blake added 13 points.

Down 43-32 with 3:02 left in the third quarter, Radford went on a 12-0 run to grab a 44-43 lead with 6:55 to go.

Shenandoah 66, W&L 52

Madisen Kimble scored 18 points to lead the Hornets (11-5, 7-3 ODAC) past the Generals (12-5, 9-1) on Wednesday in Winchester.

Mary Schleusner had 18 points and 17 rebounds for W&L.

Guilford 73, Roanoke 51

Anna Giannopoulou had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Quakers (14-3, 7-3 ODAC) past the host Maroons (11-5, 6-3) on Wednesday.

Lauren Keel had 13 points for Roanoke.

Lynchburg 62, Ferrum 43

Maddie Nimmo scored 16 points to lead the host Hornets (5-11, 4-6 ODAC) past the Panthers (6-11, 2-8) on Wednesday.

DeMeisha Canada had 12 points for Ferrum.

Randolph 62, Hollins 38

Jessica Jennings scored 18 points to lead the WildCats (16-2, 10-1 ODAC) past Hollins (1-12, 0-10) on Wednesday in Lynchburg.

Moriah Hill had 13 points for Hollins. Cabria Mutz had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

No. 1 CNU 77, SVU 66

Anaya Simmons scored 23 points to lead Christopher Newport (17-0) past the Knights (7-9) on Wednesday in Buena Vista.

Presley Heggie had 13 points for SVU.

COLLEGE MEN

Radford 63, Campbell 55

Justin Archer had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Highlanders (11-9, 5-2 Big South) past the Camels (7-12, 2-5) on Wednesday in Buies Creek, N.C.

Radford has matched last year's total of overall wins.

Onyebuchi Ezeakudo had 11 points for Radford, which won its fourth straight game.

No. 17 Guilford 61, Roanoke 50

Tyler Dearman had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Quakers (14-3, 7-1 ODAC) past the Maroons (14-3, 7-1) on Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C.

Kasey Draper scored 20 points for Roanoke. Joshua McClary added 15 points.

W&L 90, Ferrum 89

Sam Wise made two free throws with 18 seconds left to give the Generals (12-6, 5-4 ODAC) a win over the host Panthers (8-9, 4-4) on Wednesday.

Ferrum led 63-42 with 16:26 to go.

The Panthers led 89-81 with 54 seconds left, but W&L scored the final nine points.

Wise had 18 points. Robert DiSibio had 16 points. Drew Harrell had 15 points. Richie Manigault and Jack d'Entremont each had 14 points.

Deshone Hicks had 23 points and 11 assists for Ferrum. Johnny Franklin had 21 points and seven 3-pointers. Calvin Washington had 16 points.

Mary Baldwin 66, SVU 60

Jaden Ignacio scored 21 points to lead the Squirrels (9-8, 4-1 USA South) past the Knights (9-8, 2-4) on Wednesday in Buena Vista.

Malakai Olson had 16 points for SVU. Koa Baker had 15 points.