Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young will try to get a win on the court Saturday.

He got a win on the recruiting trail Friday.

A.J. Swinton, a high school junior at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, announced on Twitter on Friday that he has verbally committed to Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-6 Swinton is rated the No. 25 small forward in the nation in the graduating class of 2024 by ESPN.

Swinton is from Hyattsville, Maryland. He played for DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville last season, when he was a DeMatha teammate of current Hokies freshman guard Rodney Rice.

Swinton also was at DeMatha in the 2020-21 season, when current Hokies assistant Mike Jones was in his final season as the DeMatha coach before joining the Tech staff.

Swinton transferred from DeMatha to Oak Hill Academy after the 2021-22 school year. But he only played for Oak Hill for part of this season. He announced on Twitter in December that he was transferring from Oak Hill to Sierra Canyon. At his new school, he is a teammate of Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James.

Swinton tweeted in August 2021 that he had received a scholarship offer from the Hokies. He tweeted last September that he had received an offer from Ohio State. Maryland and Georgetown were also among the schools that made offers, according to the rivals.com recruiting website.

Swinton is the first member of the class of 2024 to commit to the Hokies.

The Hokies (16-12, 6-11 ACC) will visit Duke at 8 p.m. Saturday in a game that will air on ESPN.

The Hokies are just 1-8 in foes' arenas this season.

The Hokies beat Duke 78-75 last month to snap a seven-game losing streak. Duke has lost three of its last four meetings in the series.

Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski, a 7-foot center, had 29 points and 10 rebounds in the first meeting.

Tech shot 57.1% from the field to Duke's 48.3%.

— Mark Berman

COLLEGE MEN

William Peace 75, SVU 68

Timothy Pettiford had 18 points to lead second-seeded William Peace (17-8) to a USA South semifinal win over the sixth-seeded Knights (13-14) on Thursday in Raleigh, N.C.

Malakai Olson had 29 points for SVU. Shaun Kenedy had 18 points.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Clemson 79, Virginia 69

Amari Robinson scored 18 points Thursday to lead the Tigers (15-14, 6-11 ACC) past visiting UVa (15-13, 4-13).

Camryn Taylor had 15 points and nine rebounds for Virginia. UVa shot just 37.5% from the field.

UVa's London Clarkson was ejected for fighting in the second quarter.

Bridgewater 71, Roanoke 60

Riley Corcoran had 17 points to lead the third-seeded Eagles (20-5) past the sixth-seeded Maroons (18-8) in an ODAC quarterfinal Thursday night.

Lauren Keel had 17 points for Roanoke.

Greensboro 76, SVU 71

Lauren Livingston had 15 points to lead the top-seeded Pride (25-2) past the fourth-seeded Knights (12-13) on Thursday in Greensboro, N.C.

Quadijah Moore scored to give Greensboro a 72-71 lead with 26 seconds to go. Greensboro led the rest of the way.

Courtney McKrola had 20 points and eight rebounds for SVU.