Local college basketball roundup: Virginia Tech men to host Grambling

The Grambling State men’s basketball team has already upset two foes from major conferences this season.

On Saturday at Cassell Coliseum, the Tigers will try to knock off another one.

No. 24 Virginia Tech will host Grambling at 4 p.m. in a game that will be televised by MASN.

This is the first season in which Southwestern Athletic Conference member Grambling (6-3) has beaten two teams from Power Five leagues.

The Tigers upset visiting Colorado 83-74 on Nov. 11. That game, which was part of the SWAC/Pac-12 Legacy Series, was the first time a Power Five squad had ever visited Grambling.

The Tigers are coming off a 64-62 win at Southeastern Conference member Vanderbilt on Dec. 9. The Tigers became the first SWAC team to ever beat Vanderbilt.

Entering this season, Grambling had knocked off only one Power Five team in its history — Georgia Tech in 2017.

The Hokies (10-1), who are on a five-game winning streak, cracked the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday. This week marks only the second time in school history that both the Tech men’s and women’s basketball teams are nationally ranked; the first time came during the week of Jan. 2, 2017.

Tech and Grambling have met just once before. The Hokies squashed the Tigers 87-52 in December 2015.

The Tigers have lost road games to Grand Canyon (81-48) and Arizona State (80-49) this season. They have won three straight games since falling to Incarnate Word (63-61) in the San Antonio Shootout last month.

Carte’are Gordon averages 13.8 points and 8.0 rebounds for Grambling, which went 12-20 overall and 9-9 in SWAC play last season.

The Tigers, who were picked sixth in the SWAC preseason poll, are allowing an average of just 62.2 points.

This will be the final nonconference game of the regular season for the Hokies, as well as Tech’s final home game of the month.

— Mark Berman

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Mary Baldwin 85, Ferrum 72: Brett Asbury scored 21 points to lead the Squirrels (5-5) past the host Panthers (4-7) on Friday.

Calvin Washington tallied 24 points for Ferrum. Deshone Hicks scored 20 points. Marcus Neal added 11 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Radford 73, Queens 57: Vanessa Blake and Ashley Panem each scored 12 points to lead the Highlanders (4-5) past Division I transitional member Queens (4-6) on Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C.

Ashlyn Traylor tallied 11 points for Radford.

Radford shot 51.9% from the field.