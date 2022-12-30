Local college basketball roundup: Virginia Tech men to visit Wake Forest

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team fell short in its first two attempts this season to win a game in a foe's arena.

The Hokies will try again Saturday.

Virginia Tech (11-2, 1-1 ACC), which has been idle since its Dec. 21 overtime loss at Boston College, will visit Wake Forest at noon. The game will be televised by MASN.

The Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1) boast two marquee wins. They won at Wisconsin last month in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and are coming off an 81-70 home win over nationally ranked Duke on Dec. 20.

Wake Forest has suffered lopsided road losses to Clemson and Rutgers. The team also lost to Loyola Marymount in in Jamaica and to LSU in Atlanta.

Florida graduate transfer Tyree Appleby averages 18 points for the Demon Deacons. Cameron Hildreth averages 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.

The Hokies could be without starter Hunter Cattoor, who is questionable for this game because of the arm injury he suffered at BC. The senior guard has missed only one game in his college career. When he was a freshman, he missed a game against Chattanooga with an ankle injury. Cattoor averages 9.6 points and is the team's top perimeter defender.

So it would benefit Tech's backcourt depth if freshman guard Rodney Rice is able to make his college debut Saturday. Rice, who has yet to play this season because of ankle surgery, will be a game-time decision.

Wake Forest shot a sizzling 63.5% from the field in an 80-61 win at Cassell Coliseum last season.

— Mark Berman

MEN

Furman 85, VMI 62

Marcus Foster had 23 points and seven 3-pointers off the bench to lead the Paladins (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) past the Keydets (5-9, 0-1) on Thursday night.

Devin Butler had 14 points for VMI. Tyler Houser added 13 points.

VMI shot just 37.7% from the field, including 29.4% (5 of 17) from 3-point range. Furman made 16 3-pointers.

WOMEN

UVa 69, Georgia Tech 63

Mir McLean had 13 points and nine rebounds to lead the Cavaliers (13-1, 2-1 ACC) past the Yellow Jackets (9-4, 0-2) on Thursday night in Charlottesville.

Down 31-28 at halftime, UVa shot 78.6% from the field in the third quarter to grab a 55-47 lead entering the fourth.

Tonie Morgan of Georgia Tech scored to cut the lead to 66-63 with 23.6 seconds left. Sam Brunelle made two free throws to extend the lead to 68-63 with 21.3 seconds to go.

W&L 78, Marymount 68

Hanna Malik had 21 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Generals (8-3) past the Saints (10-2) on Thursday night in Lexinton.

Sofia Feigelson scored 16 points for W&L. Elka Prechel had 14 points and four 3-pointers. Kathryn Vandiver had 13 points and eight rebounds.

W&L led 42-19 at halftime.