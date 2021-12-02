Local college basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women beat Wisconsin

MEN

Hampden-Sydney 86, Ferrum 83

FERRUM — Ryan Clements had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers (5-0, 1-0 ODAC) past the Panthers (4-2, 0-1) on Wednesday night.

James Smith Jr. had 25 points for Ferrum, while Kajuan Madden-McAfee added 19 points.

Madden-McAfee made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 83-81 with 18 seconds left, but Clements made two free throws with 14 seconds to go.

Smith made a layup to cut the lead to 85-83 with eight seconds left. After Clements made one of two free throws, Madden-McAfee missed a 3-pointer with one second to go.

Lynchburg 82, W&L 69

LEXINGTON — Cameron Savage tallied 30 points to lead the Hornets (4-1, 1-0 ODAC) past the Generals (2-4, 0-1) on Wednesday night.

W&L cut the lead to 57-55 with 12:27 to go, but the Hornets went on an 11-0 run to build a 68-55 cushion with 7:52 left.

Jack d'Entremont had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Generals. Gus Wise added 12 points and 11 rebounds.