Local college basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women beat Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. — Azana Baines had 19 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lead the Virginia Tech women's basketball team to a 70-60 win at Wisconsin in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Wednesday night.
It was Tech's sixth straight Challenge win.
Elizabeth Kitley tallied 13 points for the Hokies (7-1), who shot 50% from the field. The Badgers (2-6) shot 41.7% from the field.
WOMEN
Radford 73, Furman 61
RADFORD — Bryonna McClean scored 13 points to lead the Highlanders (4-3) past the Paladins (5-3) on Wednesday night.
Danielle Montelbano tallied 12 points for Radford, which won its third straight game. Rachel LaLonde had seven points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and four steals.
The visitors cut the lead to 62-61 with 3:21 left but never scored again.
Roanoke 78, Hollins 55
Renee Alquiza scored 21 points and made five 3-pointers to lead the host Maroons (5-0, 1-0 ODAC) past Hollins (5-2, 1-1) on Wednesday night.
JaBryah Haverkamp tallied 18 points for Roanoke. Kristina Harrel added 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Unoma Aguolu had 20 points for Hollins, which shot 31.8% from the field.
W&L 55, Shenandoah 48
WINCHESTER — Lauren Achter scored 19 points to lead the Generals (4-2, 2-0 ODAC) past the Hornets (3-2, 0-2) on Wednesday night.
It was W&L's third straight win.
Christine Clancy won her 123rd game as W&L's coach, tying Mandy King for the program record.
Lynchburg 87, Ferrum 65
LYNCHBURG — Sammi Sever scored 24 points to lead the Hornets (4-1, 1-0 ODAC) past the Panthers (1-6, 0-2) on Wednesday night.
Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) had 29 points for Ferrum, while Aisha Martin added 17 points.
Ferrum shot just 32.9% from the field to Lynchburg's 52.5%.
Mary Washington 60, SVU 58
BUENA VISTA — Jordan Carpenter and Tory Martin scored 17 points apiece to lead the Eagles (7-1) past the Knights (3-3) on Wednesday night.
Savanna Christensen had 25 points and nine rebounds for SVU.
Down 51-48 with 3:18 left, the Eagles went on a 7-0 run to grab a 55-51 lead with 1:49 to go.
MEN
Hampden-Sydney 86, Ferrum 83
FERRUM — Ryan Clements had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers (5-0, 1-0 ODAC) past the Panthers (4-2, 0-1) on Wednesday night.
James Smith Jr. had 25 points for Ferrum, while Kajuan Madden-McAfee added 19 points.
Madden-McAfee made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 83-81 with 18 seconds left, but Clements made two free throws with 14 seconds to go.
Smith made a layup to cut the lead to 85-83 with eight seconds left. After Clements made one of two free throws, Madden-McAfee missed a 3-pointer with one second to go.
Lynchburg 82, W&L 69
LEXINGTON — Cameron Savage tallied 30 points to lead the Hornets (4-1, 1-0 ODAC) past the Generals (2-4, 0-1) on Wednesday night.
W&L cut the lead to 57-55 with 12:27 to go, but the Hornets went on an 11-0 run to build a 68-55 cushion with 7:52 left.
Jack d'Entremont had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Generals. Gus Wise added 12 points and 11 rebounds.