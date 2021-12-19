Local college basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women win at FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Elizabeth Kitley had 34 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks to lead the Virginia Tech women's basketball team to a 92-75 win over Florida State on Sunday.

Tech (9-3, 1-0 ACC) snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series. It was Tech's first win over FSU since February 2013, when Dennis Wolff was the Hokies' coach. Tech snapped an eight-game losing streak at FSU, winning in Tallahassee for the first time since February 2006.

Kitley tied her career high with her 34 points, finishing two points shy of tying Brittany Cook's school single-game record.

Georgia Amoore had 20 points, five 3-pointers and eight assists. One of her 3-pointers was a half-court buzzer-beater at the end of the first half. The sophomore from Australia had her family in the stands for the first time in her Tech career. Her family flew in to Roanoke last week for their first reunion with Amoore since she enrolled at Tech in January 2020.

Kayana Traylor added 14 points for Tech, with Aisha Sheppard and Cayla King scoring 11 points apiece. King was 4 of 4 from the field, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range.

Tech shot 56.4% from the field, including 73.3% in the second quarter and 60% in the fourth. The Hokies made 10 3-pointers.

Morgan Jones had 21 points for FSU (6-5, 0-1), which trailed the entire second half.

WOMEN

No. 2 N.C. State 82, UVa 55

RALEIGH, N.C. — Elissa Cunane scored 17 points Sunday to lead the Wolfpack (11-2, 2-0 ACC) past the Cavaliers (3-8, 0-1).

Amandine Toi had 20 points and four 3-pointers for UVa.

Raina Perez had 16 points for State. She was 6 of 6 from the field, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range.

UVa shot just 38.9% from the field and turned the ball over 20 times.

Coastal Carolina 85, Radford 64

CONWAY, S.C. — Arin Freeman scored 29 points Sunday to lead the Chanticleers (10-1) past the Highlanders (4-7) on the final day of Coastal's Christmas Classic.

Aja Blount had 25 points for Coastal.

Bryonna McClean had 13 points for Radford, with Kyanna Morgan adding 12 points and three 3-pointers.

MEN

No. 10 Roanoke 70, Wartburg 66

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Maroons (7-1) beat the Knights (9-2) on Sunday on the first day of the Cruzin Classic.

Mary Washington 86, Ferrum 55

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Ra'Shawn Cook had 29 points and seven 3-pointers Sunday to lead the Eagles (9-3) past the Panthers (4-6) on the final day of the Hampden-Sydney Classic.

Michael Spraggins had 14 points for Ferrum, which shot just 31.7% from the field.

The Eagles sank 16 3-pointers.

W&L game canceled

Catholic announced Saturday night that it was canceling its Sunday home game against Washington and Lee and its Tuesday home game against Christopher Newport because of COVID-19 issues in the Catholic program.

W&L will still play No. 12 Christopher Newport on Monday in Catholic's DC Showcase as planned.