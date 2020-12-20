Longwood-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: This is the nonconference finale for both teams. … The Lancers are coming off a 91-89 loss to The Citadel on Saturday. They have also lost to Wake Forest, VMI, Radford (twice) and Division III member Greensboro College. … Justin Hill, one of two freshmen to have started every game for the Lancers this season, was named the Big South freshman of the week last week. He averages 12.7 points. … DeShaun Wade, a returning starter who had been sidelined by injury for the Lancers' first six games, made his season debut Saturday. … This is the teams' first meeting since January 2011. … Juan Munoz averages 15.1 points for Longwood, while Keve Aluma averages 14.9 points for Tech.