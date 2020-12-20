 Skip to main content
Longwood-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule
Longwood-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Monday

Longwood at Virginia Tech

8 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: ACC Network

Records: Longwood 1-6; Virginia Tech 6-1

Notes: This is the nonconference finale for both teams. … The Lancers are coming off a 91-89 loss to The Citadel on Saturday. They have also lost to Wake Forest, VMI, Radford (twice) and Division III member Greensboro College. … Justin Hill, one of two freshmen to have started every game for the Lancers this season, was named the Big South freshman of the week last week. He averages 12.7 points. … DeShaun Wade, a returning starter who had been sidelined by injury for the Lancers' first six games, made his season debut Saturday. … This is the teams' first meeting since January 2011. … Juan Munoz averages 15.1 points for Longwood, while Keve Aluma averages 14.9 points for Tech.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

