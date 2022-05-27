Lopsided loss eliminates Virginia Tech from ACC tourney

The top seed in the ACC baseball tournament did not even make it to the semifinals.

Top-seeded and second-ranked Virginia Tech suffered its most lopsided loss of the year on Friday night, falling to eighth-seeded North Carolina 10-0 at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We really have not experienced a defeat like that really since I can remember, so it's kind of a tough pill to swallow," Tech coach John Szefc said on a postgame video conference.

The Tar Heels (36-19), who had beaten Clemson on Tuesday, won Pool A with a 2-0 record and earned a berth in Saturday's semifinals. They won for the 13th time in their last 15 games.

The Hokies (41-12), who had defeated Clemson on Thursday, would have won Pool A and would have advanced to the semifinals had they beaten UNC. Instead, they were shut out for the first time all year and finished 1-1 in pool play.

Virginia Tech will now turn its attention to Monday's NCAA tournament selection show. The Hokies will no doubt reap an at-large bid and advance to the NCAAs for the first time in nine years.

What will be Tech's mindset be as it heads into the NCAAs coming off of such a loss?

"[Tech senior] Nick Biddison said it best in our dugout: 'Just don't let it happen again,’" shortstop Tanner Schobel said. "Tomorrow we're just going to forget it and move on and just practice hard this next week and perform in the regional."

Tech is still a safe bet to not only host an NCAA regional but, should it win that regional, host a Super Regional as well. The Hokies went 19-9 in ACC regular-season play, winning the Coastal Division title and finishing with the best winning percentage in the conference. The Hokies are No. 2 in the Top 25 polls and entered Friday at No. 3 in the NCAA's RPI rankings.

Virginia Tech entered Friday having won 31 of its previous 36 games.

"Over that period of games, … we pitched pretty well for the most part, we produced an awful lot of runs for the most part and we played pretty good defense. Tonight … a lot of those things just weren't there," Szefc said. "But they'll return.

"Our guys have been money. They'll be money in the postseason."

Virginia Tech, which won two of three games at UNC last month, suffered its most lopsided loss since it fell 18-1 to Virginia in April 2021.

Tech's potent lineup scored 18 runs and belted six homers in Thursday's win over Clemson.

But UNC left-hander Brandon Schaeffer (7-2) pitched a six-hitter Friday, striking out six and walking none.

"We know that these guys can swing the bat pretty well — they have all year — but … we were just going to after these guys and attack them and make them swing the bat," said Schaeffer, a Potomac State (Junior) College transfer. "We weren't going to pitch around a lot of guys. … Live in the [strike] zone."

The Hokies were shut out for the first time since they ended last season with an 8-0 loss to Notre Dame in the league tournament.

"That's about as an impressive of a pitching performance [as I've seen] — and I've seen a lot of impressive ones at UNC," Tar Heels coach Scott Forbes said. "At the ACC tournament, we've had some really good ones, but against that type of offense, to throw a complete-game shutout, it definitely ranks at the top."

Schaeffer's fastball gave Tech trouble.

"When he threw it up, the ball was carrying," said Schobel, who had two hits. "When he threw it in the middle, it was tailing. When he threw it down, it was sinking. On the scoreboard you see it as one pitch, but when he throws it different locations, it comes across as three different pitches."

"It can be an effective pitch because it comes across as maybe a sinker on one and maybe a straight four-seam on another," Schaeffer said. "When it's on, it's a good pitch. And I was able to control it tonight."

Hokies freshman starter Drue Hackenberg, an All-ACC first-team pick, suffered only his second loss of the year. Hackenberg (10-2) lasted only one inning, allowing four runs and six hits.

"That was not, obviously, the kind of start that we normally get out of Drue," Szefc said. "He just really wasn't executing his pitches. He was up in the zone. When you're down by four after the first, that's tough, especially against a good team like that."

In the first inning, UNC's Angel Zarate doubled, moved to third on Mac Horvath's single and scored on Danny Serretti's sacrifice fly.

Vance Honeycutt belted a two-run homer to extend the lead to 3-0.

Mikey Madej singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Tomas Frick's RBI single for a 4-0 cushion.

Szefc pulled Hackenberg in favor of reliever Graham Firoved to start the second inning.

But the Tar Heels belted two homers off Firoved in the second inning to extend the lead to 6-0.

"[The pitching change was to] kind of change the window, change the look. I don't know if that was a good decision, either," Szefc said.

Zarate homered to lead off the second inning. With two outs, Honeycutt smacked his second homer of the game.

Serretti homered off Firoved in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 7-0.

The Tar Heels banged out 16 hits.

