Loss at Boston College leaves Virginia Tech 'going through tough times'

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Well, it did not turn out to be much of a winning streak.

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team headed north hoping to win its third straight game but instead suffered a 68-63 loss to Boston College on Saturday at Conte Forum.

The Hokies fell to 10-8 overall and 2-5 in the ACC — not a great spot to be in, considering their next three foes are North Carolina, Miami and Florida State.

"We just haven't hit our stride yet," said Tech guard Hunter Cattoor, who had 14 points and four 3-pointers. "We know who we are. We're just going through tough times right now. So it'll be a big test for us to see how we respond."

Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne (10 points) scored five straight points to tie the game at 61 with 4:23 left. Tech was shooting 58.8% from the field in the second half at that point.

But the Hokies scored just two points the rest of the way.

"[The loss] hurts, but … we've got to learn from it, obviously, flush it and move on," said Tech center Keve Aluma, who had 21 points and eight rebounds.

Aluma, who had two of the Hokies' six missed shots in the final four minutes, pointed a finger at himself.

"I've let this team down multiple times this year. I've just got to be better," said Aluma, who was 7 of 14 from the field.

The Eagles (8-9, 3-4), who had lost six of their previous seven games, outrebounded Tech 38-23.

"Our inability to rebound the ball, I'm mystified," Tech coach Mike Young said.

"They're big, physical guys, so even if I try and box [out], sometimes they're in position," Aluma said.

BC snared 16 offensive rebounds — the most by a Tech foe this season.

"We’ve got to do a better job [rebounding] with our guards," Young said. "Hunter, I rely on. … Didn’t have any rebounds. [Power forward Justyn] Mutts is a terrific rebounder and had just three today.

"What is the issue there? Are we not physical enough? Are we not sustaining that box out? That hasn’t been something that I thought, 'Man, we’ve got to shore that up.’ … That was surprising and disappointing today."

BC center James Karnik, a 6-foot-9 graduate transfer from Lehigh who is in his second season with the Eagles, scored a career-high 26 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds.

"The story of the game was our inability to get it off the glass and to defend Karnik with better, rigid defense that we've done time and time and time again with really good players," Young said.

Karnik was 10 of 12 from the field.

"He's just a physical guy," Aluma said.

"The guards just made really good plays finding him, so he got some easy baskets," BC coach Earl Grant said.

Karnik scored nine points in the final six minutes of the first half, when Aluma and Mutts were on the bench because of foul trouble. Aluma and Mutts each began the second half with two fouls; Aluma finished with three fouls and Mutts with four. Karnik took advantage by scoring 15 second-half points.

Aluma said the foul trouble "definitely affected" how Tech was able to defend Karnik.

"Just trying to be cautious," Aluma said.

T.J. Bickerstaff (seven points, 10 rebounds) made one of two free throws to give BC the lead for good at 62-61 with 3:54 left.

After Aluma and Alleyne each missed a shot, Jaeden Zackery scored to extend the lead to 64-61.

Tech point guard Storm Murphy (six points) made a layup to cut the lead to 64-63 with 2:15 left.

After a Tech defensive rebound, Tech called timeout with 1:04 to go.

Alleyne missed a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left. After a Murphy rebound, Aluma missed a 3-pointer with 41 seconds to go.

"We got the guys shooting it that we have faith in," Young said. "[Alleyne] had a good crack at it."

"I shot it a little hard," Aluma said of his miss. "I knew it was long."

After Zackery scored to extend the lead to 66-63, Murphy missed a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left.

"They were all rhythm 3s," Cattoor said of the late missed 3-pointers by his teammates. "I don't think any of them were rushed."

Murphy was 0 of 4 from 3-point range Saturday.

Bickerstaff made two free throws with 21.6 seconds left to seal the win.

Tech missed six of its final seven shots.

"We did a good job communicating with each other, helping each other through screens and tried to just contest all the shots," Grant said of BC's defense down the stretch.

Makai Ashton-Langford scored 18 points for BC.

Mutts had just four points in 25 minutes. He was 2 of 5 from the field.

"Mutts didn't have a typical Mutts day," Young said.

Tech shot 43.4% from the field.

"They did a good job being physical with us," Cattoor said.

After being up 22-12 with 6:54 left in the first half, the Hokies led just 33-31 at halftime. Tech played the final 6:06 of the half without Aluma and Mutts.

BC scored the final five points of the first half and the first four points of the second half to grab its first lead of the game at 35-33. Karnik had the final six points in that 9-0 run.

