Loss to No. 3 N.C. State costs No. 23 Virginia Tech a double bye

BLACKSBURG — There will be no double bye for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team in the ACC tournament.

Third-ranked North Carolina State fended off the 23rd-ranked Hokies 68-66 in the teams’ regular-season finale Sunday night at Cassell Coliseum, denying the Hokies the No. 3 seed in the ACC tournament.

The Hokies were disappointed by the loss, said guard Aisha Sheppard.

“We’re not hoping to win these games. We expect to,” said Sheppard, who had 16 points. “We didn’t win tonight because of what we did. … When you’re not making shots, you’ve got to make sure you’re doing the extra little things on the defensive end, and I thought we had a couple lapses. And honestly, you can’t have a lot of those against the No. 3 team in the country.”

State’s Elissa Cunane scored to give the visitors a 68-66 lead with 53.4 seconds to go.

Sheppard, playing her final game at Cassell, missed a step-back 3-pointer from the top of the key with about three seconds left.

“I wish I could get that one back,” she said.

The Hokies (21-8, 13-5) will be the No. 5 seed in the tournament, tying the 2019-20 squad for the best seed in the program’s history. They reaped a single bye, instead of the double bye they would have earned as a top-four seed.

“It’s one extra game. It makes your road to the championship a little bit tougher,” coach Kenny Brooks said. “We would’ve loved to have had the extra day of rest. The kids need rest. We’re physically and mentally tired.”

“We’re still looking forward to the opportunity to win games in the tournament,” center Elizabeth Kitley said. “It would’ve been nice to have an extra day’s rest, but our goals aren’t any different.”

Tech will face 12th-seeded Syracuse (11-17, 4-14) or 13th-seeded Clemson (9-20, 3-15) in the second round at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum. If the Hokies win, they will face fourth-seeded North Carolina (23-5, 13-5) in Friday’s quarterfinals.

“N.C. State got the better of us, but I was very proud of our effort and our fight,” Sheppard said. “Our confidence level … is still through the roof because N.C. State is the No. 3 team in the country and we just took them wire-to-wire.

“There’s a lot of people in the ACC that don’t want to play us come ACC tournament time. So I feel incredibly good about where we are right now.”

Because Notre Dame lost to Louisville on Sunday afternoon, the Hokies would have finished alone in third place and would have earned the third seed had they beaten the Wolfpack on Sunday night.

But Virginia Tech instead finished in a three-way tie for third place with Notre Dame and UNC; the Tar Heels won Sunday to join the tie for third. Notre Dame won the tiebreaker for the third seed, while UNC won the tiebreaker for the fourth seed.

The third-place tie marks Tech’s highest finish ever in the ACC standings.

State (26-3, 17-1), which swept the regular-season series with Tech, claimed the ACC regular-season title outright.

The game featured two of the better centers in the nation. Kitley had 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. She was 7 of 9 from the field. Cunane, who is Kitley’s good friend and former AAU teammate, had 22 points and just two rebounds. She was 8 of 14 from the field.

Neither player had scored in double figures in State’s win last month.

“The first meeting was a defensive showing and this was more offensive,” Kitley said. “She’s really good. She’s going to take shots and score.”

Trailing 65-55 with 8:25 left, the Hokies went on an 11-1 run to tie the game at 66 with 1:20 left. It was the first time Tech had not trailed in the game.

“We gave incredible effort down the stretch,” Sheppard said. “We weren’t making shots and some calls didn’t go our way, but I felt like we continued to fight. And that’s what you have to do in February and in March. You’ve just got to fight. People know your hand, especially N.C. State. … We both know each other’s plays, so it just comes down to grit and toughness.”

Sheppard began the run with a 3-pointer. D’asia Gregg made two free throws to cut the lead to 65-60.

After Jakia Brown-Turner made one of two free throws, Kitley made one of two free throws.

After Emily Lytle stole the ball, Sheppard buried a 3-pointer. After a Sheppard defensive rebound, Georgia Amoore made a layup to tie the game at 66.

Cunane scored for a 68-66 lead with 53.4 seconds left.

Sheppard missed a 3-pointer with 38 seconds to go.

Kitley blocked a Cunane shot, with Lytle grabbing the rebound. Tech called timeout with 12.4 seconds left, setting the stage for Sheppard’s miss in the waning seconds.

“Coach drew something up for me to try to make a play and get off a shot,” Sheppard said. “I did [like the look] for the most part.”

Neither team came up with the loose ball after Sheppard’s miss.

State made just one 3-pointer but scored 48 points in the paint. State shot 46.8% from the field to Tech’s 41.1%.

The visitors jumped to a 10-1 lead and led 23-12 after the first quarter. State shot 61.1% from the field in the quarter.

“You can’t spot the No. 3-ranked team in the country a 10-1 lead,” Brooks said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.