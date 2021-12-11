'Lost' Virginia Tech women hope to find their way against Radford

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team has lost its way, according to coach Kenny Brooks.

The Hokies (7-3) are coming off back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Liberty. They will try to return to their winning ways when they host New River Valley neighbor Radford (4-4) at 2 p.m. Sunday in their final nonconference game of the season.

"When you get to a situation like this and you've kind of lost your way, it really doesn't matter who we're playing," Brooks said. "It becomes more about us and doing the things that we do well. We have to get back to our ways.

"We kind of lost our way a little bit, the last probably 45 minutes of basketball."

Last Sunday, the Hokies led then-No. 11 Tennessee 55-48 with 6:01 remaining but scored only three points the rest of the way and lost 64-58. Tech shot just 34.5% from the field in that game.

Two days later, Tech shot just 28% from the field in a 59-40 loss at Liberty. It was Tech's most anemic performance since the Hokies scored just 27 points and shot only 18.8% from the field in a January 2017 loss at Virginia.