'Lost' Virginia Tech women hope to find their way against Radford

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team has lost its way, according to coach Kenny Brooks.
The Hokies (7-3) are coming off back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Liberty. They will try to return to their winning ways when they host New River Valley neighbor Radford (4-4) at 2 p.m. Sunday in their final nonconference game of the season.
"When you get to a situation like this and you've kind of lost your way, it really doesn't matter who we're playing," Brooks said. "It becomes more about us and doing the things that we do well. We have to get back to our ways.
"We kind of lost our way a little bit, the last probably 45 minutes of basketball."
Last Sunday, the Hokies led then-No. 11 Tennessee 55-48 with 6:01 remaining but scored only three points the rest of the way and lost 64-58. Tech shot just 34.5% from the field in that game.
Two days later, Tech shot just 28% from the field in a 59-40 loss at Liberty. It was Tech's most anemic performance since the Hokies scored just 27 points and shot only 18.8% from the field in a January 2017 loss at Virginia.
"We played with or better than Tennessee for 35 minutes and we lose our way down the stretch," Brooks said. "[Then] we had a very quick turnaround. … Really had no prep time for Liberty, which is a … very physical team to guard."
The Hokies practiced for three hours Thursday.
"It's the first time we really had an extensive practice for a long time, to try to correct some of the things that were ailing us," Brooks said. "We got back to the basics."
Aisha Sheppard had 17 points and five 3-pointers in the loss at Liberty, but she was the only Hokie to score in double figures.
Tech shot 22% (6 of 27) from 3-point range in the defeat. It was Tech's worst performance from that distance since the Hokies shot 20% from long range in a 2020 ACC tournament loss to Louisville.
"You're not going to shoot the ball well every night, especially when you go on the road. You're going to have to find other ways to win," Brooks said.
Georgia Amoore, Cayla King and Kayana Traylor shot a combined 0 of 15 from 3-point territory at Liberty.
"Never would have imagined that in a million years," Brooks said.
Brooks wants to see transfers Traylor and Emily Lytle make more of a mark with the Hokies. Traylor averaged 15.0 points for Purdue last year, while Lytle averaged 14.7 points for Liberty last season.
"Sometimes they're just trying to blend in [at Tech]," Brooks said. "Lytle's playing tentative because she doesn't want to step on anyone's toes. … Traylor's like, 'OK, where's my niche? How can I score here that's going to still be effective and not upset the apple cart?’"
Tech also needs to rev up its scoring in the paint.
Star center Elizabeth Kitley was just 1 of 12 of the field against Tennessee, when the 6-foot-6 Kitley was guarded by 6-6 Tamari Key. She was 3 of 7 from the field at Liberty — her fewest field-goal attempts in a game since a December 2020 win over Gardner-Webb.
"She's got to do a better job of getting in better position, and then when she gets double-teamed, we've got to do a better job of making teams pay for it," Brooks said.
"We played against probably the best defensive player in the country and [Key] pretty much took Liz out of a lot of things; I thought Liz rushed her shot a little bit.
"This last game, I thought they were physical with her, pushed her off her mark. She's got to learn how to stay on her mark … and then handle the double teams."
Radford coach Mike McGuire has been trying to decide his defensive game plan for the Hokies.
"They have one of the best centers in the country in Kitley and for the most part they shoot the ball well around her," McGuire said. "Are you comfortable with Kitley getting a lot of touches or are you comfortable giving up 3s?"
Radford does have three centers who are 6-2 or taller that it can use to guard Kitley.
"We'll probably have to rotate all three," McGuire said.
Despite the presence of Kitley, the Hokies were outrebounded 45-29 by the Lady Vols and 43-33 by Liberty.
"We have to be ready for physicality. We have to produce our own level of physicality," Brooks said.
Radford is being outrebounded by an average of 3.2 rebounds per game.
"We've got to become a much better rebounding team," McGuire said.
Tech has beaten Radford nine straight times; the teams last met in December 2018.
Radford saw its three-game winning streak snapped with a 68-58 loss at American last weekend. American won at Virginia two days later.
"We're still trying to figure out some rotations and lineup combinations that are going to work for us," McGuire said. "This is probably one of the deeper teams I've had."
The Highlanders, who have a more up-tempo offense this season, are averaging 63.8 points. But they are also averaging 19 turnovers.
"We turn the ball over a little bit too much," McGuire said. "We're trying to play quicker and I think we're playing a little bit too rushed at times."