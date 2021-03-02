 Skip to main content
Louisville-Virginia Tech men's basketball game canceled
breaking

Louisville-Virginia Tech men's basketball game canceled

The penultimate regular-season game of the Virginia Tech men’s basketball season has been canceled.

The ACC, Virginia Tech and Louisville announced Tuesday that the Hokies’ Wednesday home game against the Cardinals has been canceled in the wake of a contact-tracing review in the Tech program.

The third-place Hokies (15-5, 9-4) would have clinched a double bye in the ACC Tournament with a win over fourth-place Louisville (13-5, 8-4). Louisville has beaten Tech 17 straight times, including a win on Jan. 6.

Tech is scheduled to conclude the regular season Saturday at North Carolina State. Louisville will host Virginia in its regular-season finale Saturday.

This is the second time there have been COVID-19 issues in the Tech program this season. The Hokies’ home games against Florida State and Louisville three weeks ago were postponed because of foes’ COVID-19 issues.

But Tech ultimately wound up with COVID-19 issues of its own that week. So Tech had to postpone a Feb. 16 game with North Carolina and a Feb. 20 game with FSU. Hokies coach Mike Young said two weeks ago that two non-players in the program tested positive and “too many” players were quarantined because of contact tracing. After going 16 straight days without playing a game, the Hokies returned to the court with a 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech last Tuesday.

The Hokies bounced back with last weekend’s home rout of Wake Forest. Fortunately, Tech held its Senior Day ceremony prior to the Wake game instead of waiting for Wednesday’s game.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

