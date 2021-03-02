Louisville-Virginia Tech men's basketball game canceled

The penultimate regular-season game of the Virginia Tech men’s basketball season has been canceled.

The ACC, Virginia Tech and Louisville announced Tuesday that the Hokies’ Wednesday home game against the Cardinals has been canceled in the wake of a contact-tracing review in the Tech program.

The third-place Hokies (15-5, 9-4) would have clinched a double bye in the ACC Tournament with a win over fourth-place Louisville (13-5, 8-4). Louisville has beaten Tech 17 straight times, including a win on Jan. 6.

Tech is scheduled to conclude the regular season Saturday at North Carolina State. Louisville will host Virginia in its regular-season finale Saturday.

This is the second time there have been COVID-19 issues in the Tech program this season. The Hokies’ home games against Florida State and Louisville three weeks ago were postponed because of foes’ COVID-19 issues.