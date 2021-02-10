 Skip to main content
Louisville-Virginia Tech men's basketball game postponed
Virginia Tech, Louisville and the ACC announced Wednesday night that the Tech men's basketball team's home game with Louisville on Saturday has been postponed because of Louisville's COVID-19 issues.

The game has been rescheduled for March 3.

This was the fourth straight game that Louisville has had to postpone, including last week's games against Syracuse and Virginia and Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh.

Louisville announced Sunday night that coach Chris Mack was among those who had tested positive. He would not have coached in Saturday's game had it taken place.

Cardinals assistant Dino Gaudio said Monday that he was not sure if Louisville would be able to play Saturday’s game at Virginia Tech.

“We have three that have tested positive and we have other players that are in quarantine with contact tracing,” Gaudio said Monday. “If we had to practice [Monday], I’m not sure if we’d have six guys.”

He said last Tuesday, the night before the team was supposed to play at Syracuse, Louisville learned it had a positive test and “a few other kids were out” because of contact tracing. Gaudio said there was another positive test in Thursday’s round of testing and Mack tested positive Saturday.

Gaudio said Monday that the team had not practiced since last Tuesday but was hoping to resume practice Wednesday, depending on how Monday's testing went.

The Hokies have been idle since last weekend. They were originally supposed to host Florida State on Tuesday, but that game was postponed on Feb. 1 because of FSU's COVID-19 issues.

The 18th-ranked Hokies' next scheduled game is next Tuesday at North Carolina.

