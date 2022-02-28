Louisville-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: Louisville has beaten the Hokies 17 straight times. Tech has not beaten the Cardinals since a win in February 1991, back when the teams were Metro Conference rivals. … Louisville has lost nine of its last 10 games, with the lone win in that span coming against Clemson on Feb. 19. "We got key stops [against Clemson] when we needed to," said Mike Pegues, who was named Louisville's interim head coach in late January. "We strung some what we call kills together; a kill is three stops in a row. Unfortunately, we have not, over the course of ACC play, … gotten enough of those." … Louisville is coming off a 99-77 loss at Wake Forest. Louisville's Malik Williams (9.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg) played only three minutes in that game, while Jae'Lyn Withers played only six minutes. "I met with both guys," Pegues said. "I had a quick draw on them in the Wake Forest game for my own reasons that I won't get into, but I would like to think that both guys are going to come out [Monday] and really get after it in practice and put themselves in a position where they could play and impact the game and help us win on Tuesday." … Sydney Curry, a 6-foot-8, 260-pound post player, had 28 points in 28 minutes off the bench in the loss at Wake. But Pegues is worried about Curry's defense. "He has to do a better job of closing out and being able to take away a rhythm 3, … not leave his feet and go for a shot fake and allow a guy to go around him," Pegues said. "He's going to get a heavy dosage of that … from Keve Aluma." … In addition to Curry, the Cardinals also include the 6-11 Williams, the 6-8 Withers, 6-7 Samuell Williamson and 6-6 Dre Davis. "They're really big and they're really talented," Tech coach Mike Young said. " Davis might be the most difficult matchup that we have. He's a man. … Our rebounding will be tested." … Louisville guard Noah Locke averages 9.9 points.