M.J. Collins commits to Virginia Tech men's basketball

"Being able to score the ball and defending on a high level is what I [do well]," he said. "At Virginia Tech, they're going to … make me better at my weakest points, which is ball-handling, rebounding.

"I can score from anywhere, but I normally shoot from mid-range or the 3 a lot. … I've got to tighten up my ball-handling more, but at the [off-guard] position, I know I'm ready to go in there and take over."

Collins averaged 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for Westminster Catawba Christian as a junior last season.

"He's such a natural scorer," Westminster Catawba coach Ed Addie said. "He doesn't have to force the issue in order to get baskets. He's a tremendous shooter from the outside, especially from long range.

"He's a very strong defensive player as well.

"He does it at all three levels. … He has a deadly, deadly mid-range jumper and he's smooth from 3. … He's very explosive when he gets to the bucket, so he has a lot of finishes above the rim."

Collins shot better than 50% from the field, better than 40% from 3-point range and better than 90% from the free-throw line last season.