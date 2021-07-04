M.J. Collins commits to Virginia Tech men's basketball

It was a happy Fourth of July for the Virginia Tech men's basketball program.
M.J. Collins, a rising senior at Westminster Catawba Christian School in Rock Hill, South Carolina, announced Sunday on Twitter that he has verbally committed to the Hokies.
"I had already called Virginia Tech last week and let them know I was coming," Collins said Sunday in a phone interview. "There's no better day [to announce the decision publicly] than to do it on July 4th."
Collins, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard who lives in Clover, South Carolina, said his other finalists were Clemson, Oklahoma, Providence, South Florida and East Tennessee State.
"[Tech] was the first high major to express interest in me," he said. "They've been talking to me all throughout my junior year, during my high school season."
He also had scholarship offers from Xavier, Temple, VCU, George Mason and Radford, among others.
Collins is the first player in the 2021-22 recruiting class to commit to coach Mike Young's program.
He primarily played off-guard for Westminster Christian last season but also saw action at point guard. He expects to play both positions at Tech.
Collins is rated the No. 134 rising senior in the nation by 247sports.com, while he is ranked the No. 147 rising senior in the nation by Rivals.com. He is rated the No. 22 combo guard in that class by 247sports.com. He is rated the No. 29 off-guard in that class by Rivals.com.
"Being able to score the ball and defending on a high level is what I [do well]," he said. "At Virginia Tech, they're going to … make me better at my weakest points, which is ball-handling, rebounding.
"I can score from anywhere, but I normally shoot from mid-range or the 3 a lot. … I've got to tighten up my ball-handling more, but at the [off-guard] position, I know I'm ready to go in there and take over."
Collins averaged 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for Westminster Catawba Christian as a junior last season.
"He's such a natural scorer," Westminster Catawba coach Ed Addie said. "He doesn't have to force the issue in order to get baskets. He's a tremendous shooter from the outside, especially from long range.
"He's a very strong defensive player as well.
"He does it at all three levels. … He has a deadly, deadly mid-range jumper and he's smooth from 3. … He's very explosive when he gets to the bucket, so he has a lot of finishes above the rim."
Collins shot better than 50% from the field, better than 40% from 3-point range and better than 90% from the free-throw line last season.
"I told Coach Mike Young it's my commitment to be sure that over this next year, we get M.J. ready [for the ACC]. … The only gap there could possibly be is just getting bigger and stronger and getting ready for the physical play of the ACC," Addie said. "From a skill level, I think he's ready right now."
Collins took an official visit to Virginia Tech in early June. He later had an official visit at Clemson.
"My dream was to play in the ACC," he said. "I had an offer from Clemson. Pittsburgh was interested in me, [and] Boston College. I went to Wake Forest for a visit. None of those schools had the same feeling I had at Virginia Tech."
Virginia Tech offered Collins a scholarship in April. Collins picked Virginia Tech even though the Tech assistant coach he had bonded with, Chester Frazier, left for Illinois in May.
Collins spent his freshman year at Gaston Day School in Gastonia, North Carolina; Addie was an assistant coach there at that time. Collins spent his sophomore year at Northside Christian Academy in Charlotte, then transferred to Westminster Catawba to reunite with Addie.
He plays AAU basketball for Team Curry, the Charlotte-based team sponsored by NBA star Stephen Curry.