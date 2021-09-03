Mack Brown says 'shine's off' of North Carolina after loss to Virginia Tech

"So these guys just have to come faster. But when you play a really good team in an opener on the road with that environment, you're going to find out every concern you've got. And those were exposed tonight."

Howell's offensive line did not impress, either. Howell was sacked six times, while UNC ran for just 146 yards.

"It looked like we got beat [up front]," Brown said. "It was really, really disappointing that we didn't run the ball better the first half, and I did think the sacks were a surprise and disappointing. … When you don't run the ball well and you have six sacks and he had to run for his life [on] some others, … we've got to do a better job protecting him."

Tech led UNC 14-0 at halftime. The Tar Heels had the ball for just nine minutes and 11 seconds in the first half.

"We didn't play well the first half in really any phase," Brown said. "We didn't have the ball very much. When we did, we didn't move it.

"They made yards on first down, which we couldn't let them do. … They came out with a lot of different motions and shifts and got us on our heels in the first half."

The Hokies beat UNC for the fifth time in the last six years.