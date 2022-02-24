Maddox 'awesome' in Virginia Tech win at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — It was Darius Maddox's turn to shine.

The sophomore guard scored 10 of his 12 points in a key second-half run to help the Virginia Tech men's basketball team beat Georgia Tech 62-58 on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

"Maddox was awesome," Hokies coach Mike Young said after the win.

With the game tied at 41, Maddox went on a personal 10-2 run to give the Hokies a 51-43 lead with 8:32 to go. The Hokies (17-10, 9-8 ACC) led the rest of the way.

"Every game, I just come out and try to be aggressive," Maddox said.

The 10-2 run included Maddox's only 3-pointer of the game, as well as two jumpers, a layup and a free throw.

"Seeing the ball go in the hole, whether it's a free throw, jump shot, layup, … it just gets me hype and just gets me going," Maddox said.

Maddox scored in double figures for the fifth time this season, including for the third time in ACC play.

"He continues to get better and better, more comfortable," Young said. "The guy scores like he breathes. He misses a shot and I'm really surprised.

"But his progress on the defensive end, his embracing the scouting report and defending at a high level, … he's come a long way in that regard. Really helping us. Really proud of him."

Maddox said his season has had some "ups and downs."

"But I feel like me just staying positive in everything I'm doing and just [being] locked into the team, not really listening to outside noise, has really helped me here down the stretch," Maddox said. "There's definitely been times where I haven't been as happy with how I'm playing or what's going on with me, but I'm just staying positive."

Maddox played 17 minutes — the ninth straight time he played double figures in minutes.

"I trust Coach Young … in terms of rotation and everything, so all I'm doing is just coming in the game and trying to be myself," he said.

Maddox was 5 of 7 from the field.

"He hit some tough shots," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said.

The Hokies got 25 points from their bench, including seven points from Sean Pedulla and six from David N'Guessan.

"We're just getting more and more comfortable," Maddox said of the reserves.

Maddox also drew an important foul. Georgia Tech center Rodney Howard, who had eight points and four rebounds in 19 minutes, fouled out at the end of Maddox's 10-2 run when he fouled Maddox on Maddox's layup with 8:32 left.

"We need him on the floor," Pastner said of Howard. "If he doesn't get in foul trouble, we probably end up winning."

Georgia Tech (11-17, 4-13), which lost to the Hokies for the second time this season, led 34-30 at halftime. The Yellow Jackets shot 51.9% from the field in the first half.

"The first half, we [were] lackadaisical," said Nahiem Alleyne, who had 12 points and three 3-pointers for the Hokies. "Being a little sluggish, not really talking."

So Young spoke bluntly to his team at halftime.

"We had a little one-sided conversation that my mom wouldn't have been real pleased with," Young said. "Challenged their toughness."

The Yellow Jackets shot just 34.6% from the field in the second half. Forward Jordan Usher had 11 points in the first half but none in the second half.

"People [were] in better spots," Young said of his defense.

The Hokies shot 33.3% from the field against Georgia Tech's zone defense in the first half but 44.8% in the second half.

"Better movement, better spacing," Young said of his offense in the second half.

After Maddox's 10-2 run, Alleyne drained a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 54-43. Michael Devoe (18 points) made a layup and free throw for the Yellow Jackets, but Alleyne scored and Pedulla sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 59-46 with 5:03 left.

Georgia Tech's changing defenses then stymied the visitors, who did not score again until there was 14 seconds to go.

The Hokies turned the ball over five times as Georgia Tech went on a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 59-56 with 1:29 left.

"That was my fault," Young said. "I just didn't handle it very well."

Keve Aluma (12 points, 10 rebounds) was awarded a basket on a goaltending call to extend the lead to 61-56 with 14 seconds left.

After Devoe scored, Hunter Cattoor made one of two free throws with 7.3 seconds left to seal the win.

The Hokies were only 6 of 25 (25%) from 3-point territory — the fourth straight game in which they shot worse than 30% from that distance. Cattoor was just 1 of 9 from 3-point range.

Virginia Tech also turned the ball over 13 times. But the team snared a season-high 15 offensive rebounds and outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 39-31.

The win enabled the Hokies to tie Syracuse for seventh place — and likely kept the team near the NCAA Tournament bubble.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi did not have the Hokies among his "First Four Out" in his postgame "Bracketology," but he did move up the Hokies into his "Next Four Out."

The Hokies have a pivotal game at Miami on Saturday. A win would give the Hokies their first Quad 1 win of the season; they are 0-5 in that category (a home win over a team currently ranked in the top 30 in the NCAA's NET rankings, a neutral-court win over a team currently ranked in the top 50, or a road win over a team currently ranked in the top 75).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.