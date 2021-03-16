'Magic carpet ride" has Virginia Tech in NCAA Tournament

Tech has played only three games since Feb. 6, losing two of them. The Hokies endured two long layoffs because of COVID-19 concerns.

The 25th-ranked Hokies are in the Associated Press Top 25 for the 13th straight week. They finished third in the ACC standings.

So why did they wind up with only a No. 10 seed?

"They had a couple of pauses, but they were able to complete 21 games. Their strength of record was really good at 39," NCAA Tournament selection committee chairman and Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart said on a teleconference Sunday night. "They had a couple of wins in Quad 1; one of those was early on in the season against Villanova.

"Down the stretch, they had a hard time getting games in, especially late. And that was difficult for them, I'm sure.

"They had three wins against teams in the tournament [Virginia, Villanova and Clemson], and that was one of the things that helped get them into the tournament. And then obviously we used some of the [analytic] predictives to find a place to seed them."

Tech was only No. 48 in the NCAA's final NET rankings. Tech went 2-3 against Quad 1 foes, according to the NET rankings, and 3-3 against Quad 2 foes.