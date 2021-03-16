'Magic carpet ride" has Virginia Tech in NCAA Tournament

Mike Young took the Wofford men's basketball team to five NCAA Tournaments.
But now he has taken Virginia Tech there, too — in only his second season with the Hokies.
Young had to restock the roster after succeeding Buzz Williams as coach in 2019, so the Hokies went from a Sweet 16 team to a 16-16 team last year.
The Hokies are 15-6 this year, however, and will play Florida in the NCAA Tournament at 12:15 p.m. Friday in Indianapolis.
"Tremendous satisfaction and an enormous amount of pride that we have the Hokies here in this great tournament in Year 2," Young said Tuesday on a video conference from his Indianapolis hotel. "It speaks to the quality of my staff … and it speaks to the character and just how wonderful the kids in this program are.
"It's been a magic carpet ride."
It has been an impressive turnaround; Young certainly did not have a two-year master plan.
"I did," Young cracked. "Take nothing away from me. I knew exactly where I was going.
"I'm just kidding."
Wabissa Bede has played for Tech in two NCAA Tournaments, while Wofford transfer Keve Aluma and Iowa graduate transfer Cordell Pemsl played in the NCAAs for their former schools.
But this will be the first NCAA Tournament action for the rest of the team, including Delaware graduate transfer Justyn Mutts.
"I'm ecstatic. I'm so excited," Mutts said Tuesday.
"This is not something that was unpredicted to us. Now if you were to read any of the preseason rankings or anything, everybody had us ranked really low. … I guess it's up to us to continue to prove the doubters wrong."
If the 10th-seeded Hokies beat seventh-seeded Florida (14-9) on Friday, they will face Ohio State or Oral Roberts on Sunday.
But Young is not looking past Florida coach Mike White's Gators.
"We're not playing the Jehova Witness all-star team here. We're playing the Gators, man," he said. "I do know who our next opponent would be if we're lucky enough to win, but … I will not watch one clip of … anything but Coach Mike's Gator team.
"This is one game, man, and if you play poorly, if you get outplayed, it's harsh. I'm going to be walking down the hall … and there's going to be an NCAA representative to tell me, 'Your plane leaves in 45 minutes.’"
Several hours after the video conference ended, Young issued a statement apologizing for his "insensitive remark," presumably in regards to the Jehovah's Witnesses reference.
The entire NCAA tournament is being held in the Indianapolis area because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hokies and their travel party all tested negative after arriving at their hotel Monday and were hoping to test negative again Tuesday so they could practice.
"It'll be nice to get … off this floor. They've got us locked down," Young said.
"We can't be in the same room [with each other]. If we're in the same room and somebody tests positive, that contact tracing [takes effect].
"I've never had to quarantine through this terrible time. I've been here since [Monday] morning. This is bizarre. This is really difficult. And for a young person to be in a hotel room for 10 days, two weeks, gosh sakes, I have an even greater appreciation for what those [quarantining] folks have had to do. This isn't a lot of fun."
Mutts is not complaining, though.
"I had a steak yesterday and it was so good," he said.
Friday's game is being held at Butler's historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.
"I've never been to Hinkle. What a mountaintop experience, to be able to compete in that building," Young said.
Young said guard Jalen Cone made the trip to Indianapolis but won't play Friday or Sunday. Cone has not played since Feb. 6 because of an ankle injury.
Tech has played only three games since Feb. 6, losing two of them. The Hokies endured two long layoffs because of COVID-19 concerns.
The 25th-ranked Hokies are in the Associated Press Top 25 for the 13th straight week. They finished third in the ACC standings.
So why did they wind up with only a No. 10 seed?
"They had a couple of pauses, but they were able to complete 21 games. Their strength of record was really good at 39," NCAA Tournament selection committee chairman and Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart said on a teleconference Sunday night. "They had a couple of wins in Quad 1; one of those was early on in the season against Villanova.
"Down the stretch, they had a hard time getting games in, especially late. And that was difficult for them, I'm sure.
"They had three wins against teams in the tournament [Virginia, Villanova and Clemson], and that was one of the things that helped get them into the tournament. And then obviously we used some of the [analytic] predictives to find a place to seed them."
Tech was only No. 48 in the NCAA's final NET rankings. Tech went 2-3 against Quad 1 foes, according to the NET rankings, and 3-3 against Quad 2 foes.
The Hokies finished only No. 50 in Ken Pomeroy's efficiency rankings.
Did the COVID-19 pauses contribute to Tech only being a No. 10 seed?
"It didn't give them as many opportunities, so we had to evaluate what we had in front of us," Barnhart said. "You had three losses in the second quad [Penn State, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech].
"They did fine with the opportunities that they had. I'm sure they wish they'd had more of them."
Virginia Tech is the No. 38 overall seed in the field, according to a corrected seed list issued after the NCAA originally said Tech was No. 37.