The cause of death for the late Martin Sayer has been determined.

Sayer, a former Radford University tennis star who was an assistant coach for the Virginia Tech men’s tennis team, died on July 25 at his Christiansburg home at the age of 36.

Sayer died of an acute gastrointestinal hemorrhage, according to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke on Monday. He died of natural causes, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Christiansburg police and the Christiansburg Rescue Squad had gone to the Sayer home after receiving a 911 call at 5:58 a.m. on July 25.

Sayer was the head women’s tennis coach at Radford University before stepping down in January 2016 to become a Tech men’s assistant coach. He still held that Tech job at the time of his death.

Sayer won a school-record 114 singles matches as a Radford player from 2005-09. He was a four-time Big South player of the year, winning the Big South singles crown in each of his four RU seasons. He will be posthumously inducted into the Radford hall of fame in October.

— Mark Berman

FOOTBALL

W&L third in

ODAC pollDefending champ Randolph-Macon topped the ODAC’s preseason coaches poll Monday.

The Yellow Jackets, who reached the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs last fall, received seven first-place votes and 49 points. Bridgewater was second with one first-place vote and 39 points. Washington and Lee was third with 37.

Shenandoah was fourth, followed by Hampden-Sydney and Averett. Ferrum and Guilford tied for last in the poll.

In other ODAC football news, Hampden-Sydney coach Marty Favret announced Sunday that he would step down at the end of the upcoming season. Favret, the winningest coach in Hampden-Sydney history, has led the Tigers to 145 victories in 23 seasons. He is the longest-serving active head college football coach in Virginia.

MEN’S GOLF

James named to Walker Cup teamUVa’s Ben James has been named to the U.S. Walker Cup team.

James, who advanced last week to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur, is one of 10 players on the U.S. squad. The U.S. team will compete against Great Britain and Ireland in the Walker Cup matches next month in St. Andrews, Scotland.

SOFTBALL

List transfers to JMUPitcher Payton List, who was redshirted as a Virginia Tech freshman last season, has transferred to James Madison.

List was one of the players listed by JMU in a tweet Sunday about the new team members arriving on campus.

List joins a class of new Dukes that includes 2023 Auburn High School graduate Kirsten Fleet and former UVa pitcher Molly Grube.

WRESTLING

Brown hires WalzIvy League member Brown announced Monday it has hired former Virginia Tech standout Ty Walz as an assistant coach.

Walz was a three-time All-American as a Virginia Tech wrestler, winning the ACC heavyweight title in 2017. He later served as a Virginia Tech volunteer assistant coach. Walz, a former member of the U.S. national team, has spent the past several years training out of the Southeast Regional Training Center in Blacksburg.