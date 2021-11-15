 Skip to main content
Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot
It's time to send my first Top 25 men's basketball ballot of the regular season to the Associated Press.

I kicked out Florida State after its loss at Florida.

I booted Virginia after its loss to Navy.

I did not have to add Virginia Tech because I already had the Hokies in my preseason ballot.

And fair warning -- now that we are actually playing games, albeit with a small sample size I am moving some teams down from where I had them on my preseason ballot, even if they went 2-0 on the week -- something you won't see me doing as we get deeper into the season.

Here is the ballot:

1. Gonzaga (2-0) stays here after it beat Dixie State and Texas. Zags for sure looked good against Texas. Next: Monday against Alcorn State and Friday against Bellarmine.

2. UCLA (2-0) stays here after it beat Cal State Bakersfield and downed Villianova in OT. Next: Monday against Long Beach State and Wednesday against North Florida.

3. Villanova (1-1) stays here after beating Mount St. Mary's and losing in OT at UCLA. Next: Tues. against Howard and a big game Saturday against Tennessee in the Hall of Fame tournament at the Mohegan Sun.

4. Kansas (2-0) stays here after beating Michigan State in New York and defeating Tarleton. Next: Thursday against Stony Brook.

5. Purdue (2-0) stays here after beating Bellarmine and Indiana State. Next: Tuesday against Wright State and a big game Saturday against North Carolina at the Hall of Fame tournament at the Mohegan Sun.

6. Duke (3-0) moves up three spots after beating Kentucky in New York and defeating Army and Campbell. Next: Tuesday against Gardner-Webb and Friday against Lafayette.

7. Michigan (2-0) stays here after beating Buffalo and Prairie View. Next: Tuesday against Seton Hall and Saturday against UNLV in the Main Event tournament in Vegas.

8. Oregon (2-0) stays here after beating Texas Southern and SMU. Next: a big game Tuesday against BYU in Portland.

9. Texas (1-1) drops three spots after beating Houston Baptist and losing at Gonzaga. No shame in losing to the Zags, but I wanted to move up Duke after its win over Kentucky and I did not want to drop Michigan and Oregon after 2-0 weeks. Next: Wed. against Northern Colorado and Sat. against San Jose State.

10. Memphis (2-0) stays here after beating Tenn. Tech and North Carolina Central. Next: Tues. against St. Louis and Friday against Western Kentucky.

11. Baylor (1-0) moves up three spots after beating Incarnate Word. That's hardly a marquee win, but I am moving up the Bears because I think I had them too low in my preseason ballot.

12. Auburn (2-0) falls one spot after beating Morehead St. and rallying from a halftime deficit to beat Louisiana-Monroe. Next: Friday against South Florida.

13. Kentucky (1-1) falls one spot after losing to Duke in New York and beating Robert Morris. Next: Tuesday against Mount St. Mary's and a big game Friday against Ohio.

14. North Carolina (2-0) drops a spot after beating Loyola of Maryland and struggling to beat Brown. Next: Tues. against the College of Charleston and the big game Friday against Purdue.

15. Illinois (2-0) moves up two spots after beating Jackson St. and Arkansas State. Next: Monday against Marquette.

16. Tennessee (2-0) moves up two spots after beating Tennessee-Martin and ETSU. Next: the big game Saturday against Villanova.

17. Alabama (2-0) moves up two spots after beating La. Tech and South Dakota State. Next: Tues. against South Alabama and Friday against Oakland.

18. Houston (2-0) falls three spots after beating Hofstra in OT and defeating Rice. Next: a good game Tuesday against UVa.

19. Ohio State (2-0) falls three spots after edging Akron and beating Niagara. Next: Monday against Bowling Green and a good game Thursday at Xavier.

20. Virginia Tech (3-0) moves up three spots after beating Maine and cruising to victory in Annapolis against the Navy team that upset UVa. Next: Monday against Radford, Thursday against St. Francis (Pa.) and Sunday against Merrimack. Will the Hokies crack the AP Top 25 on Monday?

21. Florida (2-0), which beat the Hokies in the first round of the NCAAs last season, cracks my ballot here after beating Elon and earning a quality win over Florida State. Next: Thurs. against Milwaukee.

22. St. Bonaventure (2-0) drops two spots after beating Siena and rallying from a halftime deficit to beat Canisius. Next: Thursday against Boise State.

23. Maryland (3-0) drops a spot after beating Quinnipiac and rallying from  halftime deficits to beat George Washington and Vermont. Next: Wed. against George Mason and Fri. against Hofstra.

24. Arkansas (2-0) stays here beating Mercer and Gardner-Webb. Next: Wed. against Northern Iowa.

25. For this last spot, I looked hard at Colorado State and BYU. But in the end, I decided to put Ohio University (2-0) here. The Bobcats had one of the better wins of the week by beating Belmont, then followed that up with a road win over fellow 2021 NCAA tournament participant Cleveland State. Ohio State no longer has Jason Preston from the team that won a game in the NCAAs, but Xavier transfer Jason Carter is back with his original team, Next: Monday against Robert Morris and the big game Fri. at Kentucky.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

