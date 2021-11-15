Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send my first Top 25 men's basketball ballot of the regular season to the Associated Press.
I kicked out Florida State after its loss at Florida.
I booted Virginia after its loss to Navy.
I did not have to add Virginia Tech because I already had the Hokies in my preseason ballot.
And fair warning -- now that we are actually playing games, albeit with a small sample size I am moving some teams down from where I had them on my preseason ballot, even if they went 2-0 on the week -- something you won't see me doing as we get deeper into the season.
Here is the ballot:
1. Gonzaga (2-0) stays here after it beat Dixie State and Texas. Zags for sure looked good against Texas. Next: Monday against Alcorn State and Friday against Bellarmine.
2. UCLA (2-0) stays here after it beat Cal State Bakersfield and downed Villianova in OT. Next: Monday against Long Beach State and Wednesday against North Florida.
3. Villanova (1-1) stays here after beating Mount St. Mary's and losing in OT at UCLA. Next: Tues. against Howard and a big game Saturday against Tennessee in the Hall of Fame tournament at the Mohegan Sun.
4. Kansas (2-0) stays here after beating Michigan State in New York and defeating Tarleton. Next: Thursday against Stony Brook.
5. Purdue (2-0) stays here after beating Bellarmine and Indiana State. Next: Tuesday against Wright State and a big game Saturday against North Carolina at the Hall of Fame tournament at the Mohegan Sun.
6. Duke (3-0) moves up three spots after beating Kentucky in New York and defeating Army and Campbell. Next: Tuesday against Gardner-Webb and Friday against Lafayette.
7. Michigan (2-0) stays here after beating Buffalo and Prairie View. Next: Tuesday against Seton Hall and Saturday against UNLV in the Main Event tournament in Vegas.
8. Oregon (2-0) stays here after beating Texas Southern and SMU. Next: a big game Tuesday against BYU in Portland.
9. Texas (1-1) drops three spots after beating Houston Baptist and losing at Gonzaga. No shame in losing to the Zags, but I wanted to move up Duke after its win over Kentucky and I did not want to drop Michigan and Oregon after 2-0 weeks. Next: Wed. against Northern Colorado and Sat. against San Jose State.
10. Memphis (2-0) stays here after beating Tenn. Tech and North Carolina Central. Next: Tues. against St. Louis and Friday against Western Kentucky.
11. Baylor (1-0) moves up three spots after beating Incarnate Word. That's hardly a marquee win, but I am moving up the Bears because I think I had them too low in my preseason ballot.
12. Auburn (2-0) falls one spot after beating Morehead St. and rallying from a halftime deficit to beat Louisiana-Monroe. Next: Friday against South Florida.
13. Kentucky (1-1) falls one spot after losing to Duke in New York and beating Robert Morris. Next: Tuesday against Mount St. Mary's and a big game Friday against Ohio.
14. North Carolina (2-0) drops a spot after beating Loyola of Maryland and struggling to beat Brown. Next: Tues. against the College of Charleston and the big game Friday against Purdue.
15. Illinois (2-0) moves up two spots after beating Jackson St. and Arkansas State. Next: Monday against Marquette.
16. Tennessee (2-0) moves up two spots after beating Tennessee-Martin and ETSU. Next: the big game Saturday against Villanova.
17. Alabama (2-0) moves up two spots after beating La. Tech and South Dakota State. Next: Tues. against South Alabama and Friday against Oakland.
18. Houston (2-0) falls three spots after beating Hofstra in OT and defeating Rice. Next: a good game Tuesday against UVa.
19. Ohio State (2-0) falls three spots after edging Akron and beating Niagara. Next: Monday against Bowling Green and a good game Thursday at Xavier.
20. Virginia Tech (3-0) moves up three spots after beating Maine and cruising to victory in Annapolis against the Navy team that upset UVa. Next: Monday against Radford, Thursday against St. Francis (Pa.) and Sunday against Merrimack. Will the Hokies crack the AP Top 25 on Monday?
21. Florida (2-0), which beat the Hokies in the first round of the NCAAs last season, cracks my ballot here after beating Elon and earning a quality win over Florida State. Next: Thurs. against Milwaukee.
22. St. Bonaventure (2-0) drops two spots after beating Siena and rallying from a halftime deficit to beat Canisius. Next: Thursday against Boise State.
23. Maryland (3-0) drops a spot after beating Quinnipiac and rallying from halftime deficits to beat George Washington and Vermont. Next: Wed. against George Mason and Fri. against Hofstra.
24. Arkansas (2-0) stays here beating Mercer and Gardner-Webb. Next: Wed. against Northern Iowa.
25. For this last spot, I looked hard at Colorado State and BYU. But in the end, I decided to put Ohio University (2-0) here. The Bobcats had one of the better wins of the week by beating Belmont, then followed that up with a road win over fellow 2021 NCAA tournament participant Cleveland State. Ohio State no longer has Jason Preston from the team that won a game in the NCAAs, but Xavier transfer Jason Carter is back with his original team, Next: Monday against Robert Morris and the big game Fri. at Kentucky.