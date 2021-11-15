Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send my first Top 25 men's basketball ballot of the regular season to the Associated Press.

I kicked out Florida State after its loss at Florida.

I booted Virginia after its loss to Navy.

I did not have to add Virginia Tech because I already had the Hokies in my preseason ballot.

And fair warning -- now that we are actually playing games, albeit with a small sample size I am moving some teams down from where I had them on my preseason ballot, even if they went 2-0 on the week -- something you won't see me doing as we get deeper into the season.

Here is the ballot:

1. Gonzaga (2-0) stays here after it beat Dixie State and Texas. Zags for sure looked good against Texas. Next: Monday against Alcorn State and Friday against Bellarmine.

2. UCLA (2-0) stays here after it beat Cal State Bakersfield and downed Villianova in OT. Next: Monday against Long Beach State and Wednesday against North Florida.

3. Villanova (1-1) stays here after beating Mount St. Mary's and losing in OT at UCLA. Next: Tues. against Howard and a big game Saturday against Tennessee in the Hall of Fame tournament at the Mohegan Sun.