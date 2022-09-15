Married life suits Virginia Tech lineman and Lord Botetourt grad Jesse Hanson

Jesse Hanson is not just a starting offensive lineman for the Virginia Tech football team.

The Lord Botetourt High School graduate is also a newlywed.

He married Virginia Tech softball player Madison Hanson, formerly known as Madison Rountree, in July.

"It's phenomenal, … knowing what you're coming home to every night, just somebody there to support you all the time that goes through a very, very similar thing that you go through every day," Jesse, 21, said this week.

"Being married is just better. I know people are starting to wait longer and longer and we obviously got married way younger than most people do, but I think it's the best decision I've ever made."

Jesse, a fourth-year junior, is a starting offensive guard for the Hokies (1-1).

Madison, a backup infielder, is also in her fourth year at Tech. She graduated in May with a public relations degree after only three years of college and is now pursuing a master's degree in leadership studies.

"[Being married] gives me more peace of mind because I have my life partner by my side," Madison said. "It's honestly a really assuring feeling."

Jesse is not the only married player on the football team, but he is the only one married to a fellow Tech athlete.

"I don't know how I would deal with somebody [who was not an athlete], going through the stuff that athletes have to go through every day," Jesse said. "Because we come home tired or pissed off or happy or a whole whirlwind of emotions. ... Nicks and bruises and broken things all over your body. So it's nice to have somebody that understands that and to help you through that and at times to tell you to toughen up because they're going through the same thing."

Each knows how hard it is to juggle athletics and classes.

"We both have very long days and it's easy to get tired toward the end of the day and not want to hang out or whatever, but we both kind of understand that we're both going through a lot with sports and school," Madison said.

Jesse and Madison were married in Madison's hometown of Smithfield. Tech football players and softball players were among the guests.

"Almost the entire O-line was there, and I think her whole team was there," Jesse said.

Jesse said he was more nervous about the proposal than he was about the wedding.

He proposed in July 2021 at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

"I honestly had no idea [he was going to propose]," Madison said. "It was very romantic of him.

"I thought we were just going on a little getaway trip."

Why did they opt to get married this year, while they were still in college?

"We were both just so serious about each other," Jesse said. "We both knew. It kind of felt silly to sit there and keep waiting around."

"We were just at the point in our relationship where we didn't feel like we needed to wait another year," Madison said. "We just knew that we were going to marry each other, so we just planned it in 11 months and went ahead and did it."

Jesse moved into Madison's Blacksburg apartment.

"We live in an apartment right behind the stadium," Jesse said. "You look out our window, you actually see the stadium."

Madison was already part of a football family. Her father, Glenn Rountree, was an All-ACC offensive guard for Clemson.

Jesse and Madison met through mutual friends when they were freshmen living in the same dormitory.

"We both knew instantly that it was going to be something special," Madison said.

Madison played in only eight games for the nationally ranked Tech softball team last season. Jesse did not start for the football team until this season.

"Me and Madison are very similar in every way," Jesse said. "That's kind of what's drawn us together so well. Her parents met at Clemson and my parents met at Clemson.

"She thought she was going to Clemson and I thought I was going to Clemson and we both ended up at Tech, had the best experiences of our lives. Our college experiences in athletics have gone very similar.

"[When] I was telling my dad that I was going to marry her, I said, 'Dad, I think I found the female me.’"

Madison said her husband is "super caring" and the most loyal person she has ever met.

"He's always there to put a smile on my face and go the extra mile for me," she said.

Madison spends a lot of time with Jesse's parents and Jesse's sister.

"When we can, we go home and go to church on Sunday with his parents," she said.

Jesse's older brother is former Lord Botetourt and Liberty University offensive lineman Mitch Hanson. Jesse wears No. 72 for the Hokies because that was Mitch's jersey number at Lord Botetourt.

"Having a brother and watch him go through that I think is one of the major reasons I kind of knew what I was getting into," Jesse said.

Mitch Hanson, who helped Liberty make the 2014 FCS playoffs as a fifth-year senior, was an All-Big South pick and an Academic All-American. He is now an assistant commonwealth's attorney in Campbell County, as well as the new pregame analyst for the football games on Liberty's radio network. He was one of the groomsmen at Jesse's wedding.

"It's exciting to see my little brother on the field doing the same stuff I was doing," said Mitch Hanson, who used to watch Jesse's rec-league games when Mitch was in college. "When we talk football, it's fun because we speak each other's same language.

"I talk to him about my experiences playing in college and what I saw. Some times we'll talk fronts, ... what he's watching on film."

Jesse leans on his brother for advice.

"He's kind of seen all the emotional ups and downs of college football, so he knows how to keep a level head, ... how to keep on the grind and get what you want," Jesse said.

Jesse stared as a ninth grader for the Lord Botetourt team that made the Class 3 state title game. He made the All-Timesland first team and the Class 3 all-state first team as both a junior and senior. He verbally committed to Tech during his junior year of high school, choosing the Hokies over Clemson, West Virginia, North Carolina and Virginia, among others.

But the 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman played sparingly for Tech the past three seasons.

"I really had to grow into [college football]. I really had to figure it out," he said. "Your dream coming out of [high school] is to start right away and play every game, but you realize pretty quick you've got to grow and mature and just master your craft."

This year brought a new coaching staff and a new chance for him to make an impression.

"I was ready to get in front of new eyes, new people and kind of be able to show what I am now," he said.

He said he has improved in pass protection under the new staff.

"Coming from my high school, it's probably 90, 90-plus% run," he said. "That was always something that I was wanting to focus on."

He said it is surreal to finally be starting for Tech.

"When you have to wait as long as I've had to wait, it's rewarding," he said.

Tech coach Brent Pry said Jesse is a "tough sucker."

"He actually played with staples in his head against Boston College [on Saturday]," Pry said. "He had a little minor deal [prior to Saturday] and just played right through it, never flinched. That's how tough he is."

Jesse, who has two years of eligibility remaining, plans to graduate from Tech in December with a finance degree. He is also close to getting a degree in accounting.

His life certainly would have turned out differently had he not decided to sign with Tech when he was in high school.

"That's what me and Madison talk about all the time. We both had opportunities to go other places," Jesse said. "It hasn't been the most cookie-cutter, amazing experience, having to work out our way up through things, but everything worked out perfectly in the end."