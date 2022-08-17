Marshall transfer Grant Wells named Virginia Tech’s starting quarterback

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry named Grant Wells the team’s starting quarterback after Wednesday’s practice.

Wells, who was a two-year starter for Marshall, threw for 3,532 yards last fall (66.3 completion percentage) with 16 touchdowns. The only blemish on the resume (production-wise) was the 13 interceptions he threw last year.

The 271.7 yards per game he averaged was more than any quarterback in the Justin Fuente era, and would be good for second all-time in Tech history.

Wells had a standout performance in the spring game with 178 yards (11 of 21) and two touchdowns in the Maroon Team’s 26-10 win.

Much of that production came right out of the gate when he threw completions to six different players (three of those went for more than 25 yards) in the first quarter and gave his team a 17-0 advantage.

It continued what was a strong overall spring camp for Wells.

Tech opened the spring with a competition at the position featuring Wells, South Carolina transfer Jason Brown, Connor Blumrick, Tahj Bullock and Devin Farrell. Wells and Brown became the front-runners midway through camp while Blumrick moved to tight end.

Wells’ arm strength and consistent accuracy downfield gave him the edge over Brown to the point Tech quarterback coach Brad Glenn wasn’t shy about referring to the Marshall transfer as the expected starter when he spoke to The Roanoke Times in June.

“I think we all said this — if there’s a definite one, let’s do it,” Glenn said of naming a starter. “And we didn’t end up doing it, but I think everybody knows who it is, and I think the locker room knows who it is.”

Tech was one of the first teams to contact the quarterback when he entered the transfer portal back in January. Former Marshall defensive line coach J.C. Price played a pivotal role in getting the ball rolling between the parties.

“Coach Price was a big factor in this whole recruitment,” Wells told The Roanoke Times in January. “I have a very strong connection and admiration for coach Price. I know that this is his home. He talked about this place even while at Marshall.”

Wells fielded plenty of calls during his brief stint in the portal — he listed Notre Dame, Indiana and Arizona State among his suitors — but he locked in on Tech pretty quickly thanks to Brent Pry’s convincing sales pitch and his soft spot for the university.

The quarterback’s father was a Tech grad and his mother went to Radford. They were part of a sold-out crowd at Lane Stadium back in November 2015 for Frank Beamer’s final game in Blacksburg, a 30-27 loss to North Carolina.

Tech’s previous staff recruited Wells as well, but wasn’t planning on signing a quarterback in the 2019 class until Josh Jackson and Hendon Hooker entered the transfer portal. Hooker returned to the team for one more season, but the Hokies ended up adding then JMU-verbal commit Knox Kadum and Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister.

