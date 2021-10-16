McFarling: A black day in Blacksburg

This is a macro problem. And all cards and letters should be addressed to the macro guy.

“That’s the head coach,” Fuente said. “That’s the head football coach’s responsibility. I let ’em down, and I’m disappointed and mad at myself.”

What, exactly, did he do wrong leading up to this game to have this group so unprepared to compete? That Fuente couldn’t say, at least not 15 minutes after shaking hands with Pat Narduzzi and walking off the field. Fair enough.

But he’s going to have to figure it out quickly, because the second-half schedule — including four road games in the final five — will be merciless to Tech if he doesn’t.

Tech’s defense actually played respectably, as it has for most of this season. The Hokies held the Panthers 24 points under their nation-leading average of 52.4 per game, which was padded in massacres of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Tech’s offense, though, has gone backwards, and offense is Fuente’s thing. Remember all those records that fell in Fuente’s first season? It’s hard to, given what we’re looking at now.