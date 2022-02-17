McFarling: A glove, a number and a permanent Hokies' bond

BLACKSBURG — Austin Rosa never gave his football gear away. Certainly not after important wins.

During his entire seven-year career at Rutgers and Virginia Tech, he kept it all — gloves, towels, undershirts — and wrote the dates on them, figuring he’d want the mementos someday.

But he changed his policy on Nov. 27. And he’s still not exactly sure why.

“It was honestly like divine intervention, in my opinion,” Rosa says. “It was crazy when I found out what it all meant.”

The Hokies had just beaten Virginia 29-24 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. The aftermath was chaotic — Tech fans rushing the field as Hokies players danced and ran around, yearning to drink from the Commonwealth Cup.

Rosa, a Tech special teams player who’d never been bowl eligible his previous six seasons, had just played his final regular-season game. Rarely had he felt happier. His first instinct was to sprint toward the stands to find his parents and girlfriend.

That’s when, out of the corner of his left eye, he spotted a boy wearing Tech gear whom he didn’t know. The 4-year-old was being held by his mother’s boyfriend in the front row of the stands. Rosa jogged over.

“They were so excited and happy,” Rosa recently recalled by phone from his home in Reading, Pennsylvania. “I ran over and gave them the whole high-five and everything. I was like, ‘You know what? I always keep all my stuff, but this kid seems like he kind of deserves something.’ I had no idea the significance it would have.”

Rosa peeled off his right glove and handed it to the excited boy. As he did, a stranger snapped a photo. Rosa went off to find his family.

He forgot the simple gesture until a few weeks later, when he received the letter.

<><><>

“No. 59! No. 59!”

That’s all Nancy Moseley heard from Carson in the days that followed. Her son was too young to know the names of all the Hokies, but he knew a big, strong one had given him his glove. And that big, strong one wore No. 59.

“Always referred to him by his number,” Moseley says with a laugh. “He didn’t have any connection to Austin Rosa, just the number.”

The Moseley name is a famous one at Virginia Tech. Nancy’s grandfather, Frank, coached the Hokies football team from 1951-60 and served as athletic director at the school from 1951 until a year before his death in 1979. He coached the Hokies to an undefeated season in 1954 and hired his own successor, Jerry Claiborne, in a career that made him an inaugural member of the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.

Naturally, Nancy has season tickets to the football games. She lives in Blacksburg — close enough to Lane Stadium to ride her bike to the games.

But when she attended that Tech-UVa game in November, Nancy Moseley had been grieving for 11 days. Her father, also named Frank, died in Christiansburg on Nov. 16 at the age of 74.

The victory in Charlottesville and Carson’s interaction with the football player had been uplifting, but when she returned home, Nancy Moseley got back to the task at hand: preparing materials for her dad’s memorial service on Dec. 4.

“I was putting together the standard slide show of things,” she says. “I was digging through pictures and pictures and pictures and came across the newspaper clipping.”

She didn’t remember having seen the photo before. It was a shot of her father on the sidelines during his lone season as a football player at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Her eyes instantly were drawn to the front of his uniform.

He was No. 59.

<><><>

Coincidence? Fate? Something else? Austin Rosa isn’t sure, but he knows he never was supposed to be No. 59.

He wore No. 55 throughout his five years at Rutgers and his first season at Tech after transferring in 2020. Then, two days before the 2021 season opener against North Carolina, the team asked him to change it. Center Johnny Jordan also was wearing No. 55, and there was a chance they would be on the field at the same time.

“I’m like, ‘You’re going to change my number after six years of wearing 55 two days before UNC?” Rosa says. “They’re like, ‘Sorry man, we have to.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, whatever, I’m a team guy. Let’s do it.”

Nancy was so moved by the coincidence that she wrote a letter to Rosa. She didn’t know how to get it to him, but a friend recommended just mailing it to the athletic department and hoping Rosa received it.

He did. And when Rosa got home that night, he opened the envelope, read the note and looked at the pictures — Frank Moseley in his No. 59 jersey, the shot the stranger took of himself and Carson. He couldn’t believe it.

“Us big, bad football players don’t like to show emotion, but I started tearing up,” Rosa says. “I said, ‘Oh, my God, this is insane.’”

He showed the letter to his roommate, fellow linebacker Dax Hollifield, and then texted a picture of it to his family. They all had the same reaction: This is so cool.

<><><>

A few days later, at 6 p.m. on a Saturday, a knock came on Nancy Moseley’s front door. A large young man stood on the other side.

“Is Carson here?” he said.

“Yes,” Nancy replied, confused. “And you are…?”

“Austin Rosa.”

Nancy felt stunned and a little silly. She immediately opened the door and welcomed Rosa into the house. She had no idea why he’d come.

Truthfully, neither did he.

“I’m not exactly sure,” Rosa says now with a laugh. “I felt some kind of connection. It was the brief interaction we had at the stadium, and the fact that she sent the beautiful letter and the pictures and everything.

“She obviously had suffered the loss of her father. My dad lost both his parents, and my mom recently lost her father. I just know the pain and the grief that it can have on a family. So, I’m like, ‘You know what? Why not?’”

He didn’t come empty-handed. He brought a backpack full of Tech football gear that he gave to Carson. The three chatted for about 20 minutes, gave each other hugs, then Rosa was on his way.

“He’s such a sweetheart,” Nancy says.

<><><>

Carson won’t get to watch Rosa play football anymore. His career is over. Rosa, who earned a master’s degree from Tech in agricultural and life sciences, plans to move this summer to Ireland, where his girlfriend will be attending medical school.

But he calls his two years at Tech some of the best times of his life, and his chance relationship with Nancy and Carson rank among the biggest highlights. With a simple gesture, he helped ease a woman’s grief and strengthen a connection between a boy and his grandfather.

“Next time I’m in Blacksburg, I’ll probably stop by,” he says. “It’s one of those things, I don’t want to leave that relationship in the dust. I want to keep up with them. You never know, maybe one day this kid has a football game or something, and I can go and watch.”

Maybe so. And you can bet there’s only one number the boy will want to wear.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.