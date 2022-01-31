McFarling: After "kneecapping," Hokies find fresh legs

The reaction to a “baseball bat across the kneecaps” can go a lot of ways.

Virginia Tech opted to the charge the mound.

That initial colorful — and visceral — analogy came courtesy of Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young, describing how his team was gutted last Wednesday by a buzzer-beating half-court heave by Miami. The response came from his players on Saturday, who drilled 18 3-pointers to upset Florida State and move out of last place in the ACC.

How much momentum can that kind of performance give his team?

“I don’t know the answer to that,” Young said Monday. “Was that a one-off? Good gosh, they were going in everywhere.”

They were, in the kind of performance that a giant killer might use in the NCAA Tournament. While it’s unrealistic to expect a repeat of such marksmanship, another promising part of Saturday’s box score could be sustainable.

Eight Hokies logged at least 20 minutes against FSU. All of them scored, and each of them contributed at least one rebound or assist. For a team that’s been struggling to showcase significant depth for weeks, this is a massive development.

The bench hero Saturday was freshman Sean Pedulla, who has the facial features of your eighth-grade nephew but the confidence of a college vet. He drilled six 3-pointers on his way to 20 points while also providing physical defense on the perimeter.

“Those freshmen take a little time and come at their own pace, but he is certainly one that is maybe coming into his own a little bit and really helping our team,” said Young, who also got 20-plus minutes from reserves David N’Guessan and Darius Maddox. “That bench production is critical to any of us.”

The Hokies (11-10, 3-7 ACC) have a disappointing record but an opportunity to climb the standings quickly. They’re likely to be favored in each of their next seven games — including the Feb. 19 home tilt against North Carolina, if the respect oddsmakers have shown for Tech thus far continues — and will play five of those contests at Cassell Coliseum. The stretch begins with a home game against Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

Those kneecaps healed surprisingly quickly. Now let’s see how far a deeper set of legs can take them.

Early to rise…

If you view Wednesday’s 9 p.m. start time for Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech anything like I do — have those people even considered our bedtime? — then you’ll be pleased with the decision of Martinsville Speedway officials to lop off 100 laps from their spring Cup race on April 9.

The speedway says it moved the race from 500 to 400 laps “to accommodate its start time,” which is 7:30 p.m. That’s going to help viewers at home, but it’s also going to aid those in the stands, who never know what kind of weather we’re going to have around here in early-to-mid April. (The fall race, which again will be the penultimate event in the playoffs, is staying at 500.)

Slicing 20% off any sporting event will influence the competitors’ strategy, of course. In Martinsville’s case, I think it’ll enhance the race.

I have several friends who prefer the Trucks or Xfinity races at Martinsville over the Cup event. Why? Because they’re shorter, and that creates urgency as soon as the green flag drops.

Last fall’s Cup race was enthralling, and given its importance in the playoffs, you wouldn’t want to mess with its length. But in the spring, getting that thing settled a little more quickly should add drama and keep the crowd engaged — no matter how chilly it might be.

Patriot game

The U.S. men’s soccer team wraps up this three-game stretch of FIFA World Cup qualifying on Wednesday at home against Honduras (7:30 p.m., FS1).

The Americans are huge favorites to win. And dang it, they’d better.

Our friendly neighbors to the north have put us in a bit of a bind. Canada’s 2-0 victory over the U.S. on Sunday left the Americans in third place in their qualifying group and just one point ahead of Panama with four games to play.

If the current standings hold, the U.S. is heading to Qatar this fall alongside Canada and Mexico. But anything less than three points against Honduras — a team that has just three points in 10 qualifying matches — would be disastrous.

The U.S.’s final three qualifiers (to be contested in late March) are at Mexico, home against Panama and at Costa Rica. That’s tougher than it sounds. You don’t want to head into that stretch needing a ton of points.

So, our country’s task Wednesday is much like the Hokies’ in the coming weeks: Beat the teams you should.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.