McFarling: Attorneys, you may approach the bench

Adair’s response “admits that he might have chastised [Hening] for ‘bitching and moaning,’ for being selfish and individualistic, and for ‘doing her own thing,’ but these comments concerned her on-field performance and attitude. [Adair] does not care about and was not aware of her standing during the unity statement until several days after the game.”

Particularly in our current climate, it’s tempting to line up behind either of the candidates solely along political lines, facts be damned. But I can almost guarantee you there’s one subset of the population full of men and women rolling their eyes at this lawsuit, regardless of their political persuasion: coaches.

Coaches have seen and heard it all. From Little League to the big leagues, few benchings have ever occurred that aren’t met with some resistance. Misunderstandings are common in these cases, too. Just ask the parent of a 10-year-old why his son isn’t in the game.

Then go ask the coach. You’re likely to get two very different answers.

Nobody likes being benched. Especially a player such as Hening, who’d started at Tech for most of her career after making the team as a walk-on. But it’s dangerous just to assume there’s something sinister behind it.