McFarling: Babcock doesn't miss often — and won't this time

BLACKSBURG — He has to nail this. He knows it. We know it. If he doesn’t, the announcement Virginia Tech made Tuesday about Justin Fuente might be about him in a few years, and nobody wants that.

Whit Babcock must get this right.

I believe he will.

That’s what it all comes down to, doesn’t it? How much do you trust Babcock to sell what he can sell, identify the right guy and bring him to Blacksburg? One of the best-paying, most-scrutinized jobs in the commonwealth just came open, and Babcock’s burden is to make sure he doesn’t miss.

He doesn’t miss often. And here’s the thing: He didn’t miss with Fuente, either. Not on the hiring process itself.

Only years of observation and present hindsight could tell us that Fuente wasn’t the man to elevate this program to where it aspires to be. At the time Babcock hired Fuente, the move was universally hailed — locally and nationally — as a good-to-great one.

Fuente was young. He was hot. He was winning as a head coach. He was an offensive mind. He was the kind of guy who, if things went perfectly, could stack another two-decade-plus tenure on top of the one Frank Beamer delivered over his Hall of Fame career.