McFarling: Babcock processes the noise, stands by his man

You either tell them everything or nothing.
That, Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said Tuesday, has become one of his guiding principles when dealing with the public or media. As speculation about Justin Fuente’s future as coach swirled over the past month, Babcock predictably told us nothing.
That is his in-season way with coaches on the hot seat, regardless of his ultimate decision. See his first high-profile firing: former men’s basketball coach James Johnson.
But on Tuesday, with the football regular season over and his choice made to retain Fuente, he spoke for a little more than an hour. He told us nearly everything about why he made the decision he did.
And it will change nothing.
If you wanted Fuente gone this week, you probably feel the same way after hearing Babcock as you did before. Ditto if you thought he deserved to stay. I consider myself in the latter camp — I don’t see the storm clouds being as dark as some do, and I think the pandemic is a significant mitigating factor — but that doesn’t make me right.
None of us knows who’s right. Not even Babcock.
“Will this decision be right?” he said during a 25-minute opening monologue. “I have no earthly idea. I think it will. I believe it will. It got my absolute best ability out of 25 years and six schools and every ounce of energy I have to put the best decision forward. Time will always tell.”
Babcock’s overriding message was that he hears you. Those of you on social media upset about a 5-6 record and a loss to Liberty? He hears you. Those of you on message boards unhappy with a 16-18 record against FBS opponents over the past three seasons? He hears you.
Former players, donors, people he runs into on the street: He hears you.
“It doesn’t take too long to get opinions,” Babcock said. “I love the passion of our fans, but there’s some that I wanted to give the time to. You can’t listen to too much. You also can’t block out too much. And even in your harshest critics, sometimes there’s an ounce of truth, so you try to listen and then do the best you can.”
There’s an overwhelming sense out there that Fuente isn’t listening, that he’s an automaton who doesn’t care what anyone outside his inner circle thinks. He’s helped propagate that image. After Saturday’s uplifting win over Virginia, Fuente said that he only listens to a select few.
While that’s understandable on some level — if you listen too much to fans, you’ll eventually find yourself out of a job and becoming one of them, the saying goes — it’s created a disconnect that’s made the struggles on the field even less palatable.
So in addition to beefing up recruiting efforts and facilities, Babcock seemed determined to help soften the image of Fuente.
“And all I’m working on is, hey man, if people can understand you and feel a part of it and understand your passion and how you feel about being here, then this is going to be a little bit easier,” Babcock said. “I’m a fifth-generation Virginian. Virginia Tech’s the longest place I’ve been. I feel like I can help him, right? If I had to move to Oklahoma, he could help me.”
Seems reasonable. Remember, though, we’re five years into this. Some things are easier to change than others.
A 10-win season, of course, would make all of that moot. That’s the real thing that’s been lacking lately.
“Football is important here,” Babcock said. “We must and will do better. Failure is simply not an option. That is crystal clear to me, to Justin and everyone here. That is the standard, and that's what we signed up for.”
And to those who think Fuente is the wrong guy to return the Hokies to that standard? Babcock hears you. To a point.
Ultimately, though, he had to make his own decision. It’s one that he’ll have to own, and one that he knew would be criticized in some circles.
“Some fans simply want someone to pay for their pain,” he said. “I know it hurts when we lose. There may be a better way to go about expressing it. That's the easy out — hey, the mob is mad, let's change coaches and have a honeymoon, and no one really knows much for three years.
“Not here. Not this year. I don't believe that's right. That's not how we are going to do it just because it's easier and pacifies some of the vocal opinions and social media mob.”
