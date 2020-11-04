McFarling: Bud's blood runs through Hokies' Hamilton

Hamilton is his own man and his own tactician, but he stressed that “zero percent” of what he’s doing in Blacksburg is his work alone. He’s been influenced throughout his career by multiple people — none bigger than Foster.

“What I thought Coach Foster did an excellent job of was managing the other coaches,” Hamilton said. “He had a way of challenging you and setting expectations but always, always letting his coaches know he appreciated them. He always did. Players, too.

“When you played for Coach Foster, there was a threshold where once he got after you — however many times it was — and you got it right, there was that last time. He’d just stop, and you were one of his guys forever.”

Hamilton jokes that he never quite made it to that point as a player. After all, he spent only one season at free safety at Tech after starting his career as an offensive player.

But during the quarantine, Foster was there to meet one-on-one with him and answer any questions he had. Hamilton won’t forget that.