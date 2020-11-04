McFarling: Bud's blood runs through Hokies' Hamilton

The text messages still come in both directions. Bud Foster will send his successor a “good luck” message, and Justin Hamilton will ask for advice. Foster also will occasionally poke his head into the Virginia Tech locker room and provide a quick dose of encouragement.
That’s how transfers of power in college football are supposed to look, and that’s how it’s been for Tech's defensive coordinator position.
“Then, there’s other times that he tells us that he’s going to the lake and he’s going to go somewhere else,” Hamilton said with a smile. “He’s enjoying the retirement that he earned, and he doesn’t have the stomachache all week and the four-hour stomachache on Saturday anymore. He’s free of that.”
Yep. That’s part of the transfer of power, too.
Hamilton, who took over as Tech’s defensive coordinator 11 months ago, has all the ingredients to be a star in the business. Head coach Justin Fuente has said it. Foster said it when he recommended Hamilton for the job, which Foster had held exclusively since 1996.
“It’s the greatest honor of my professional life that Bud Foster would recommend me for this job,” Hamilton said this week, in his first meeting with reporters since his hiring. “It’s the No. 1 honor that’s ever been bestowed upon me, and I’ll never forget it, and I’ll be endeared and endowed to him my whole life.”
Hamilton is his own man and his own tactician, but he stressed that “zero percent” of what he’s doing in Blacksburg is his work alone. He’s been influenced throughout his career by multiple people — none bigger than Foster.
“What I thought Coach Foster did an excellent job of was managing the other coaches,” Hamilton said. “He had a way of challenging you and setting expectations but always, always letting his coaches know he appreciated them. He always did. Players, too.
“When you played for Coach Foster, there was a threshold where once he got after you — however many times it was — and you got it right, there was that last time. He’d just stop, and you were one of his guys forever.”
Hamilton jokes that he never quite made it to that point as a player. After all, he spent only one season at free safety at Tech after starting his career as an offensive player.
But during the quarantine, Foster was there to meet one-on-one with him and answer any questions he had. Hamilton won’t forget that.
“Just his generosity and being a genuine, down-to-earth man,” Hamilton said. “Those are the things I admire most about him. He’s a Hall of Fame coach, but if you walked past him, saw him in Wal-Mart, saw him in the grocery store, you would never know that that’s who he was, and I really have a great amount of respect for that.”
Chuck in charge
I’ve never been to Chuck Hartman’s house. But I can picture it in my head.
There’s a bench. There’s a water fountain. There’s a bat rack. There’s a row of cubby holes in which to store some helmets. There’s laughter and camaraderie and joy and fun and conflict and happiness.
Yes, I’m convinced that Hartman lived in a baseball dugout.
Hartman, the former Virginia Tech baseball coach who died Monday at the age of 85, did have other interests. He loved his family and friends and golf and hunting and spirited games of bridge. But to me, he’ll always represent the best of what baseball is all about.
Those who love the sport know what I mean. Baseball, on its face, is a boring game. But for the participants, those long periods of inaction always get filled in one of two ways. Either you're wishing you were anywhere else but there, or you’re spittin’ seeds, swappin’ stories, appreciating the sunshine and laughing at dumb jokes that never get old.
Hartman lived in the latter world. He was funny, genial, classy, patient, and only intense when circumstances demanded it. He was baseball.
I wasn’t around for the lion’s share of his 961 wins in Blacksburg, but I know how Hartman got them. Men who spend their lives in a dugout understand what’s required and what is not.
He struck that balance. With it, he built a legacy. And he will be sorely missed.
