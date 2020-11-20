McFarling: Defensive strides provide Tech hope vs. Pitt

They hit on something last week.

Despite their 25-24 loss to Miami, the Virginia Tech Hokies played arguably their finest defensive game of the season. Pro Football Focus graded their rushing defense at 70.8 — their best of the year and well north of the 47.9 grade they received the previous week against Liberty. PFF also gave Tech a season-high grade of 78.0 on tackling.

To hear the players tell it, this wasn’t due to some new wrinkle. Quite the opposite, actually. Defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton simplified the scheme, returning to tactics closer to what Tech utilized in recent seasons under Hamilton's predecessor, Bud Foster.

“It felt good running the old stuff,” Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield said. “I really like that old stuff. We were just playing really, really fast, and when you play fast you make more plays. That’s the key to the game.”

Indeed, no player took to the changes better than Hollifield. Registering a season-high 13 tackles, he received a PFF tackling grade of 86.8. His previous season high had been 67.5.

He expects they’ll stick with what worked again this week against Pittsburgh.