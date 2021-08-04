McFarling: Degree in hand, Hokies' Blackshear takes 2nd crack at the hype

Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear has only one tattoo. It runs along his left forearm: his mother’s name, “Veronica,” in script.
He got it about two years ago as a surprise for his mom’s birthday.
Her reaction when she saw it?
“I told you not to get any tattoos!”
Oops.
“I took her out to dinner,” Blackshear said with a smile. “Hopefully that settled it down a little bit.”
This past spring, Blackshear gave his mother the gift she really wanted, the one he promised her he would: He graduated from Tech with a 3.8 GPA in criminology.
“First person in my family to do it,” Blackshear said at Wednesday’s Tech football media day. “It was very important. It was big. I showed my nephew that I could be in a leadership role for him. Hopefully he’ll look up to me and I can show him the right moves.”
This time last year, all the talk was about the moves Blackshear could make on the football field. He’s fast! He’s shifty! He’s versatile! Watch his highlight tape from Rutgers! Wait and see what this transfer will do!
Turns out there was a transfer running back who dazzled everybody in Blacksburg in 2020. His name was Khalil Herbert — a guy who ran his way into the sixth round of the NFL Draft with a 1,183-yard rushing season.
Blackshear contributed. He played in all 11 games, starting five, and ran for 255 yards on 68 carries. He scored a rushing touchdown against N.C. State in his Tech debut. He had a nice 27-yard touchdown run in the blowout of Boston College in October. He also caught 18 passes for 154 yards, making snags out of the backfield and as a slot receiver.
But all that was a little underwhelming given the hype.
“He is a running back, but he has some versatility and some high intelligence and ability to line up in different places,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “There’s not a lot of guys that have all of that ability and can also handle the mental strain of doing all that sort of stuff at a high level, and he certainly can.”
Practice limitations brought on by COVID-19 were a strain on everybody. That’s particularly true for a player such as Blackshear, who was learning a new offense while working with two different position groups.
But Blackshear had another consideration, too. Because a semester’s worth of academic credits from Rutgers did not transfer with him to Tech, he took a whopping seven classes during the season to try to catch up.
“He’s a smart kid,” Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said. “He picked up everything really fast. He’s focused. So we kept pushing, pushing, pushing.
“Looking back in hindsight, I think maybe having a little bit less on his plate would have helped him a little bit more. But we saw flashes of what he can do, and I think there’s more in there that he’s putting himself in position to go do those things this fall.”
Blackshear says he put on 6 pounds over the summer (putting him at 5-foot-9, 200 pounds) while actually gaining speed. He gleaned the value of patient running by watching his former roommate, Herbert, wait for the hole to develop and dash through it.
Like at that birthday dinner with his mom, things have settled down for him. He’s taking a manageable load of grad-school courses. He gets the offense. And he’s ready for the good stuff in 2021.
“I’m going to stay a hybrid player — running back, kick return, punt return,” he said. “I just want to be all over the field.”
