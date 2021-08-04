McFarling: Degree in hand, Hokies' Blackshear takes 2nd crack at the hype

Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear has only one tattoo. It runs along his left forearm: his mother’s name, “Veronica,” in script.

He got it about two years ago as a surprise for his mom’s birthday.

Her reaction when she saw it?

“I told you not to get any tattoos!”

Oops.

“I took her out to dinner,” Blackshear said with a smile. “Hopefully that settled it down a little bit.”

This past spring, Blackshear gave his mother the gift she really wanted, the one he promised her he would: He graduated from Tech with a 3.8 GPA in criminology.

“First person in my family to do it,” Blackshear said at Wednesday’s Tech football media day. “It was very important. It was big. I showed my nephew that I could be in a leadership role for him. Hopefully he’ll look up to me and I can show him the right moves.”

This time last year, all the talk was about the moves Blackshear could make on the football field. He’s fast! He’s shifty! He’s versatile! Watch his highlight tape from Rutgers! Wait and see what this transfer will do!