McFarling: Extra time a blessing for Hokies

This should be game week for Virginia Tech. Don’t blame N.C. State that we have to wait an additional seven days to see football in Blacksburg.
Instead, thank N.C. State for ensuring that’s the case.
“I’m glad we’re not playing,” Tech coach Justin Fuente confessed Wednesday.
The stress has not left him. The day-to-day worries persist. When unveiling his quarterback plans to reporters on Wednesday — Hendon Hooker will start, and Braxton Burmeister also will play — Fuente felt the duty to preface this with a clause we’re probably going to hear a lot this season: “If we were to play a game right at this moment. …”
Because the changes continue to come that fast. Moment to moment. Doctors bring news. COVID-19 test results come back. And player availability changes.
While Tech is releasing its COVID-19 figures as a university as a whole and not specifically for the football program, Fuente has said that his team has been affected roughly along the same lines as the school has. And if N.C. State hadn’t had its own COVID issues that forced the opener to get pushed back to Sept. 26, Fuente can’t say whether he would have had enough players available to compete.
“I don’t know if we could, to be honest with you,” Fuente said. “I don’t know if we’d have made it.”
This is a sobering reminder of how volatile this situation remains. It’s easy to forget that. After all, seven college football games were contested over a Labor Day weekend that also was packed with basketball, hockey, baseball, auto racing, golf and the Kentucky Derby.
The NFL starts Thursday. The weather’s getting crisper. It all feels a little more normal — at least to those of us on the outside.
To Fuente, it’s still a minefield.
“We’ve got to control what we can control each and every day,” he said. “That might not be a lot, or it might be a little, but whatever it is, we’ve got to stay focused on that. I thought our kids did a great job of that today. We had a really good workout. Just proud of our guys. I know when the bell rings and it’s time for us to go, whoever’s out there is going to go.”
Which brings us to the quarterbacks. Normally, announcing a two-QB system might be cause for concern. Those so often fail, and Fuente has stated in the past that he prefers to pick one if at all possible.
But he framed this decision as more a testament to Burmeister’s performance than any regression from Hooker.
“I’m pleased with both of them to the point that they both deserve to play,” Fuente said. “It’s not a situation that I’m trying to prep us for down the road or in the event of COVID issues or anything like that. That’s a byproduct of it; I think that’s a positive of the situation. But I really, truly believe that Braxton deserves to get a chance to play.”
Meanwhile, Fuente estimated that he has about 10 players getting practice reps on both sides of the ball in an attempt to increase the team’s flexibility. Depth at every position will be paramount, but quarterback tops the list.
Behind Hooker and Burmeister, the Hokies have Quincy Patterson, who started against Notre Dame last season and contributed greatly to their five-overtime victory against North Carolina.
“You don’t have to imagine too hard a scenario where you’ve got to play with your entire roster of quarterbacks,” Fuente said. “Right now, we have four that have practiced and can go out there and operate what we’re doing. We’re thankful for that.
“We’ve got three that have played in and/or won Power Five football games. I think that’s a huge asset to us and something that, particularly this year, we may have to utilize.”
As for how the top two quarterbacks will be utilized in the near term, Fuente said he wasn’t sure.
Again, maybe it’s not such a bad thing that the opener has to wait.
“I would stay away from making any predictions this year,” Fuente said. “I just don’t know. I just don’t know. We are so much into if we were to play right now, this is how we would handle it, and we’ll see how everything goes.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!