McFarling: Extra time a blessing for Hokies

This is a sobering reminder of how volatile this situation remains. It’s easy to forget that. After all, seven college football games were contested over a Labor Day weekend that also was packed with basketball, hockey, baseball, auto racing, golf and the Kentucky Derby.

The NFL starts Thursday. The weather’s getting crisper. It all feels a little more normal — at least to those of us on the outside.

To Fuente, it’s still a minefield.

“We’ve got to control what we can control each and every day,” he said. “That might not be a lot, or it might be a little, but whatever it is, we’ve got to stay focused on that. I thought our kids did a great job of that today. We had a really good workout. Just proud of our guys. I know when the bell rings and it’s time for us to go, whoever’s out there is going to go.”

Which brings us to the quarterbacks. Normally, announcing a two-QB system might be cause for concern. Those so often fail, and Fuente has stated in the past that he prefers to pick one if at all possible.

But he framed this decision as more a testament to Burmeister’s performance than any regression from Hooker.