McFarling: Fatherhood's been constructive for Hokies' Tisdale

BLACKSBURG -- Putting together the crib was, shall we say, one challenge of many.
With a baby on the way last fall, Virginia Tech linebacker Alan Tisdale enlisted a teammate to help him assemble the mini-bed. He and defensive back Nadir Thompson figured they had the task licked.
“Thought we were done,” Tisdale recalled at Tech football media day earlier this week. “Next thing you know, my girlfriend came in the room and said, ‘Yeah, something’s not looking right.’ We were on the floor at an angle, so we’re looking it, and she says, ‘Yeah, y’all put it on backwards.’”
He laughed.
“And it’s not easy taking everything apart, too!” he said.
But for Tisdale, it’s been worth it. All of it. The waking up at 3 a.m. to change a diaper, the restructuring of his entire schedule, the change in priorities – every bit of that has been a welcome tradeoff to experience what he does every time he cradles 8-month-old Alan Jr. in his arms.
“You’ve got to change up your whole routine, in a good way,” Tisdale said. “I look at this like, ‘If you fail in the classroom, you fail your son. If you succeed on the field, then your son succeeds.’ That’s how I’m looking at it. I’m just going to take it step by step.”
Tisdale and his girlfriend, former Tech track hurdler Shanel Burr, welcomed their son into the world on Thanksgiving Day in 2020. The Hokies had an open date between crucial games against Pittsburgh and Clemson. COVID-19 protocols prevented any other family members from being at the hospital with the couple.
Tisdale credits the strength of Burr – “the woman I’m planning on marrying,” he says – for helping them get through it. He’s also gotten plenty of parenting advice from Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton in the months since.
“He's got younger siblings, so he knew a little bit,” Hamilton said over the offseason. “But I told him it's a little bit different when, at the end of the day, you can't give the child back to its rightful owner when you are the rightful owner. And he's learning that.
“But I know it's been awesome to see him get into that role, because he's super proud of it and he wants to be a great dad, which I think is awesome.”
Everyone around Tisdale cites fatherhood as turning point for the linebacker. Tech wide receiver Tre Turner, a fellow Greensboro product and a cousin of Tisdale, said Alan Jr.’s presence has forced Tisdale to “man up.”
From a football standpoint, Tisdale has developed a better eating routine and packed on some pounds – something the coaching staff has wanted for a while.
“I’m really pleased with Alan,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “He’s really matured. I don’t mean physically; I just mean emotionally. He conducts himself like a grownup now. He treats his diet like a grownup.”
How else could he treat it? Entering his fourth year at Tech, the redshirt sophomore knows that putting together a crib is part of the job.
And if you do it backwards the first time, you learn from that and re-do it. Which he did.
It’s something he’s not sure he could have done even a couple of years ago.
“Man, you look at the decisions and all the things that came with it – two years ago and me now?” said Tisdale, who plans to have Alan Jr. in the Lane Stadium stands for Tech’s Sept. 3 opener. “Me having my son, my whole routine is based off of him. I have to put in extra. I always have to put in extra. I just don’t want my son to go without.”