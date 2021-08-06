McFarling: Fatherhood's been constructive for Hokies' Tisdale

BLACKSBURG -- Putting together the crib was, shall we say, one challenge of many.

With a baby on the way last fall, Virginia Tech linebacker Alan Tisdale enlisted a teammate to help him assemble the mini-bed. He and defensive back Nadir Thompson figured they had the task licked.

“Thought we were done,” Tisdale recalled at Tech football media day earlier this week. “Next thing you know, my girlfriend came in the room and said, ‘Yeah, something’s not looking right.’ We were on the floor at an angle, so we’re looking it, and she says, ‘Yeah, y’all put it on backwards.’”

He laughed.

“And it’s not easy taking everything apart, too!” he said.

But for Tisdale, it’s been worth it. All of it. The waking up at 3 a.m. to change a diaper, the restructuring of his entire schedule, the change in priorities – every bit of that has been a welcome tradeoff to experience what he does every time he cradles 8-month-old Alan Jr. in his arms.