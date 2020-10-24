McFarling: Flags and follies doom Hokies at Wake

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jarrod Hewitt left the field snarling and shouting, the hand of strength coach Ryan Shuman on his shoulder to guide the nose tackle to the Virginia Tech locker room.

Hewitt was hot – angry at the officials, incensed about a targeting call, furious at his ejection. But his lapse of composure as he exited the game was only making a bad thing worse.

Instead of one 15-yard penalty, the Hokies suddenly had two.

That was the story Saturday for the Hokies, who brought out more flags than a political rally in a 23-16 loss to Wake Forest at Truist Field.

Tech outgained Wake on a per-play average and overall, picked up 10 more first downs than their opponent and held the Demon Deacons 17.3 points below their season scoring average. Yet the Hokies lost as a 10.5-point Vegas favorite because they couldn’t get out of their own way.

"We aren't going to write it off, I can promise you that,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “Our ass is going to address it. No, I'm not going to write it off and hope it gets better. We aren't going to play football like that."