McFarling: Flags and follies doom Hokies at Wake

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jarrod Hewitt left the field snarling and shouting, the hand of strength coach Ryan Shuman on his shoulder to guide the nose tackle to the Virginia Tech locker room.
Hewitt was hot – angry at the officials, incensed about a targeting call, furious at his ejection. But his lapse of composure as he exited the game was only making a bad thing worse.
Instead of one 15-yard penalty, the Hokies suddenly had two.
That was the story Saturday for the Hokies, who brought out more flags than a political rally in a 23-16 loss to Wake Forest at Truist Field.
Tech outgained Wake on a per-play average and overall, picked up 10 more first downs than their opponent and held the Demon Deacons 17.3 points below their season scoring average. Yet the Hokies lost as a 10.5-point Vegas favorite because they couldn’t get out of their own way.
"We aren't going to write it off, I can promise you that,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “Our ass is going to address it. No, I'm not going to write it off and hope it gets better. We aren't going to play football like that."
Quarterback Hendon Hooker threw his first three interceptions of the season – one a desperation heave at the end of the game – and the Hokies put the ball on the ground three times while recovering all three.
But just as emblematic of this loss was the fusillade of flags – 10 of them for 112 yards.
Here, in order, was the potpourri of penalties: offside, face mask, targeting, unsportsmanlike conduct, illegal block, pass interference, unspecified personal foul, holding, holding again and kick-catch interference.
That’s all three phases getting dinged.
“It's just been uncharacteristic of us,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “We haven't done those things; that's not who we are or who are supposed to be. We just can't hand people things. It's too competitive of a league. Everybody is too equal to hand them yards on penalties and turnovers."
Bottom line: The traditional stats don’t say it, but the Demon Deacons deserved to win the game because they played smarter.
Hewitt’s double dose of personal fouls gift-wrapped the Deacons a field goal on their first drive of the second half. The other personal foul – this one by defensive tackle Norell Pollard – extended a later drive that turned a long field goal try into a chip shot that Wake converted to extend the lead to 23-13.
Meanwhile, the holding penalties contributed to Tech’s lack of offensive rhythm for most of the night.
“I hate losing,” Tech center Brock Hoffman said. “I hate it. It’s the worst thing in the world. Our team’s definitely frustrated, because we are a very, very talented team, but we’re not going to win games when we have turnovers and penalties.”
On the final play of consequence, Tech tried an onside kick. John Parker Romo one-hopped the ball toward the left side, getting some air under it and giving his team a chance to recover.
As Wake’s Ja’Sir Taylor caught the ball, Dax Hollifield plowed into him – too early, according to the officials.
Wake ball. Flag No. 10.
Bad to worse.
The challenge now is to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen with this two-game road stretch, which concludes next week at Louisville.
“We’ve got to be more disciplined,” linebacker Rayshard Ashby said. “We’re a way more disciplined team than that, but we didn’t show it tonight and that really hurt us. We just have to come back next week and be disciplined.”
