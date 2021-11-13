McFarling: For 1 night, Hokies rediscover joy of the game

Those were the spoils he wanted to see his guys collect after watching them regroup week after week following losses that could have been wins.

“I just think it’s a healing process,” Fuente said of their weekly recoveries. “They don’t come in here be-bopping on Sunday fully healed, either good or bad, quite honestly, from the game before. But you just see the leaders try to take charge and get it recalibrated. Guys go about getting to feel better and getting focused on the opponent.

“To put forth the type of effort that they’ve been able to do — they being our entire team — through all that’s gone on, I think is remarkable. I think it’s something we could all learn lessons from, quite honestly.”

Duke helps all this, of course. The Blue Devils have now lost six in a row, all but one of them pretty much like this one. But when that Vegas line came out with Tech as an 11-point favorite, there couldn’t have been many fans feeling confident that the Hokies would cover it.

Tech did so and then some thanks to its best offensive performance of the season. It included 573 total yards, a career-high three touchdown passes from Braxton Burmeister and big rushing performances from Raheem Blackshear (117 yards) and Keshawn King (90).