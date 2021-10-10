McFarling: For heartbroken Hokies, it's more than a feeling

“The morale in the locker room, it wasn’t the fact that that, oh, we’re upset,” Tech defensive end Tyjuan Garbutt said. “It was more that we know that we gave them the game, and that’s the heartbreaking part.”

Which brings us to Fuente’s speech. He gave it in response to a reporter’s question about the nature of Tech’s two losses this season – both one-score defeats in which the Hokies seemed to have victory at their disposal.

“We’re about to hit a long run here, and we’ve got to be an emotionally stable group,” Fuente said. “And not get too high or too low. And that sounds terrible staying right now, because everyone is pretty low. But we’re finished with nonconference and we’re headed into conference play now, and we need to learn from those lessons.”

Pretty standard stuff to that point. But as he continued, he turned philosophical.