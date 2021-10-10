McFarling: For heartbroken Hokies, it's more than a feeling

BLACKSBURG – Numbness.
That’s a word Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister used several times just before midnight on Saturday. He was talking about his shoulder, about the loss of feeling that temporarily forced him out of the game during the Hokies’ 32-29 loss to No. 14 Notre Dame, but he could have been describing a lot of other things with that word, too.
His teammates in the locker room. His coaches. The maroon-clad fans filing to their cars to face the U.S. 460 gridlock.
Numbness.
It was always going to be about where they went from here, wasn’t it? Strip this game of all its glitz – the Notre Dame brand, the Fighting Irish ranking, the electric atmosphere – and you’re left with a nonconference tilt that has zero bearing on Tech’s primary goal this season.
That would have been true had the Hokies won this game – and boy, how they should have – and it remains true after they lost it. The Coastal Division title is still the aim. The difference is the feeling, or lack thereof, that they left with this night. The difference is the numbness.
You could see it on coach Justin Fuente’s face as he gave his most poignant soliloquy since his arrival in Blacksburg.
We’ll get to that in a second, but it’s worth mentioning that my choice for previous best Fuente soliloquy also came after a game against Notre Dame. Must be something about the Irish.
That one was on a cold November day in South Bend, late in his first season of 2016. The Hokies had rallied from a 17-point deficit to win 34-31. After the game, the first-year coach had lingered on the field with his wife, gazing at the thousands of joyous Hokies fans who’d made the trip.
“Virginia Tech is a special place,” Fuente said that night. “And I don’t mean just a special place to coach football. It’s a special place to be a part of. The pride that people have at Virginia Tech, whether they live in Blacksburg or work at Virginia Tech or went to school there, is palpable. You can see it. And sometimes you can see it a little bit easier at road football games.”
You could see it Saturday, too, as more than 65,000 wedged themselves into this place, rejoicing or squirming with every big moment. Jermaine Waller’s interception return for a touchdown that gave the Hokies the lead. Burmeister’s post-injury touchdown run that pressed the advantage to eight with 3:44 remaining.
And the sickening stuff, too. Defensive captain Dax Hollifield getting ejected for targeting. Notre Dame storming down the field in 94 seconds to tie the game against a defense that had been stout for the most of the night. A hitch-and-go pass on Tech’s ensuing possession going just off the fingertips of receiver Tre Turner.
And finally, Jonathan Doerer splitting the uprights with a 48-yard field goal with 17 seconds left.
“The morale in the locker room, it wasn’t the fact that that, oh, we’re upset,” Tech defensive end Tyjuan Garbutt said. “It was more that we know that we gave them the game, and that’s the heartbreaking part.”
Which brings us to Fuente’s speech. He gave it in response to a reporter’s question about the nature of Tech’s two losses this season – both one-score defeats in which the Hokies seemed to have victory at their disposal.
“We’re about to hit a long run here, and we’ve got to be an emotionally stable group,” Fuente said. “And not get too high or too low. And that sounds terrible staying right now, because everyone is pretty low. But we’re finished with nonconference and we’re headed into conference play now, and we need to learn from those lessons.”
Pretty standard stuff to that point. But as he continued, he turned philosophical.
“I think what happens to people -- and I don’t want to get on my soapbox here -- but when you try so hard to do something and you put forth physical effort and mental strain and sacrifice, your time, your free time, your sweat, you have sweat equity invented in something, in preparation for it, and then you go out there for four hours and you just bust your gut to go accomplish your goal,” he said. “You’ve got a whole group of guys that are all in to go get this goal accomplished.
"And you are within inches of Tre Turner’s outstretched hands on the hitch-and-go, within inches of blocking the field goal, 100 plays, within inches of getting them and you don’t, it hurts bad. It hurts real bad.”
Fuente continued.
“My opinion, the mistake people make, they don’t try as hard,” he said. “Because they don’t want to feel that way anymore. They don’t like that. Nobody does. I don’t. But if you let that affect how you either do your job or prepare for something that you love or what you want to do, then you’re cheating yourself.”
Fuente went on like this, for 3½ minutes in all.
“You walk into that locker room right now and you see those guys,” he said, “and they’re hugging, telling each other that they love each other. Coaches are in there crying. And you see that, and you realize that there’s a whole group of people that have given their all and there’s still more to give. Just because it didn’t work out, we cannot let that dictate our attitude and our effort.”
You know what? He changed my mind. What those guys experienced late Saturday night wasn’t numbness at all. It was the opposite.
And that’s a good thing.