McFarling: For Hokie veterans, it’s not how they start

BLACKSBURG — Jaylen Griffin feels like he’s in high school again.

For a guy that’s in his sixth year on the Virginia Tech football team, that’s saying something.

Something good, in his case.

“Chemistry-wise, we’re as tight as ever,” the veteran defensive lineman said. “Everybody here is my brother. I can go to anybody’s house, open doors, chop it up, sit for hours and chill. When adversity comes, we’re all just going to get back together and push through it.”

There could be a lot of adversity for the Hokies this season. Oddsmakers have set Tech’s over-under for regular-season wins at 5.5 in Brent Pry’s head-coaching debut. Even with a forgiving schedule, the Hokies have big questions up front on both sides of the ball that make qualifying for a bowl game a worthwhile goal.

Naturally, the players want more than that.

“I want to win,” veteran linebacker Dax Hollifield said. “I want to compete for a Coastal. I want to win an ACC Championship. I want to win 10 games. I want to do everything I haven’t done here yet.

“There’s these small things that happen in football that can make or break your whole season. I just want to win those. It’s such a fine line between being a good and an average team, and I just want to break through that.”

Pry has set a positive foundation with his attention to detail and exuberance. The Hokies are hopeful that practices they’ve deemed more difficult than games will translate into results come fall.

“You’ve got a coach that wants to win,” veteran receiver Kaleb Smith said. “He’s shown that in all his actions and the staff that he’s surrounded himself with. Just that competitive aspect that he’s pushed from Day 1, it makes it fun. I feel like the last three years kind of sucked a little bit of fun out of football for me.”

The Hokies went a middling 25-25 overall and 18-16 in the ACC in Justin Fuente’s final four seasons, losing the Pinstripe Bowl (to Maryland), Belk Bowl (Arkansas) and Military Bowl (Cincinnati) during that stretch.

That postseason drought in particular irks the older players.

“First things first, I want to win a bowl game,” Smith said. “Hopefully, we’re playing in the ACC championship, but I came to Tech when they were on a fire bowl streak. I remember sitting at home and watching the Arkansas comeback [victory in 2016]. I’ve been here for three bowl games and we haven’t won a single one.”

Pry has spent this spring and summer identifying leaders to try and change that. The former Penn State defensive coordinator believes in a player-run philosophy, and he does have a handful of respected veterans on board.

“It is their program,” Pry said. “We’re just kind of guiding the ship. They’re going to shape this thing. They’re going to make it what it is. I can’t go out there and play for them. I can’t be in the weight room lifting. I can’t be out there running routes or throwing balls or making tackles. These guys have to want to do it.”

They do. Sixth-year offensive tackle Silas Dzansi redshirted as a freshman in 2017, when the Hokies lost to Oklahoma State in the Camping World Bowl. He has set clear goals for his Tech swan song — some ambitious, others reasonable.

“Eight-plus wins,” he said. “Winning the Coastal. Winning the ACC. And honestly, just ending the season on a win. We haven’t won a bowl game since 2016. It’s the most frustrating thing because that’s what I wanted to do when I came here.

“Since I’ve been in high school, I have not ended my season with a win.”

Much like Griffin, he wouldn’t mind feeling like he’s back there again.