McFarling: For Hokies and fans, the disconnect starts with ‘D’

You know the words by now. This columnist sometimes make fun of them, just like he does all the other college football mottos out there.
But those words – hard, smart, tough – are serious to Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente. They speak to one of the topics athletic director Whit Babcock addressed with him during his four-hour meeting on Monday: what the identity of this team needs to be going forward.
Hard. Smart. Tough. Given everything, including the pandemic, were the Hokies embodying that motto in 2020?
“I thought we were at times, but we were not nearly enough,” Fuente said. “Not for my liking, not for our fans' liking, not for our supporters' liking, not for anybody that loves and cares about Virginia Tech and Virginia Tech football. That's my responsibility. We've got to do better.”
Two of those three elements – the hard and the tough part – are most easily assessed on the defensive side of the ball. How hard are they hitting? How tough is their tackling?
For most of 2020, Tech’s defense was not good. The Hokies rank 103rd in the country in total defense, 85th in scoring defense, 85th in rushing defense and 108th in passing yards allowed per game.
If you want to talk about a disconnect between a fan base and a coaching staff, it starts with this. Not public appearances or media access or the head coach kissing babies at the annual Steppin’ Out Festival in Blacksburg. This.
Virginia Tech and great defense should be synonymous terms. Fans rightfully expect it, as they saw little else for so long.
Fuente understands this.
“The things we hold dear, we didn't live up to as a football team on near enough of consistent of a basis,” he said. “That's my mission and my goal. That's what we are absolutely going to get back. I felt like in our times here we have been that. We were not during this year.”
Two factors provide hope for significant defensive improvement in 2021. The first is how the Hokies finished the season. In their 33-15 victory over Virginia last week, the Hokies allowed their second fewest points of the year and surrendered only 322 total yards.
Pro Football Focus gave Tech’s run defense – the foundation of hard, smart, tough – its highest grade of the season.
“One of the things that in retrospect that I felt I should have done better was that while we were in a stretch of playing nine straight games, when you look at us at the end of those, we were slow,” Fuente said. “We were a slow football team. And I feel like maybe we left our team on the practice field. But I knew we needed to practice. We had been so far behind. I knew we needed the work, and I knew we needed the work on the defensive side of the ball.”
That’s where the second reason for hope comes in. Entering his second year as defensive coordinator, Lord and vaccine willing, Justin Hamilton will have an entire spring and fall camp to work with his guys.
He was denied that opportunity during the pandemic. It mattered not only in installing his system, but also in assessing what his players’ individual strengths were and putting them in the best positions to succeed.
“I own every bit of our performance,” Hamilton said. “There are no excuses. There’s no blaming, no complaining. What I look back at and see is that spring is a really important time.
“It was the most challenging experience that I’ve ever had as a worker or as an adult, short of a tragedy, and I think we learned a lot about ourselves. We learned a lot about our guys. And then by the end of the year, I think we played our best ball in the last game of the season, which is encouraging.”
Right before he spoke to reporters this week, Hamilton was watching a video cutup of the whole season. He asked himself what he could have done better.
He found plenty.
“I like to believe I’m my own harshest critic, and I’m going to be very critical of myself,” he said. “And hopefully, we’ll be able to use that going forward. If we can do that, and it helps our kids and it makes our team better, then this year has value.”
And it might get them closer to their stated identity, making fans feel a little more connected.
