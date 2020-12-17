McFarling: For Hokies and fans, the disconnect starts with ‘D’

Virginia Tech and great defense should be synonymous terms. Fans rightfully expect it, as they saw little else for so long.

Fuente understands this.

“The things we hold dear, we didn't live up to as a football team on near enough of consistent of a basis,” he said. “That's my mission and my goal. That's what we are absolutely going to get back. I felt like in our times here we have been that. We were not during this year.”

Two factors provide hope for significant defensive improvement in 2021. The first is how the Hokies finished the season. In their 33-15 victory over Virginia last week, the Hokies allowed their second fewest points of the year and surrendered only 322 total yards.

Pro Football Focus gave Tech’s run defense – the foundation of hard, smart, tough – its highest grade of the season.

“One of the things that in retrospect that I felt I should have done better was that while we were in a stretch of playing nine straight games, when you look at us at the end of those, we were slow,” Fuente said. “We were a slow football team. And I feel like maybe we left our team on the practice field. But I knew we needed to practice. We had been so far behind. I knew we needed the work, and I knew we needed the work on the defensive side of the ball.”