McFarling: For Hokies, health of QB1 is priority 1

The most significant objective for Virginia Tech this preseason wasn’t developing depth on the defensive line or choosing a primary running back or getting the secondary settled, as important as all those tasks were.

No, it was keeping the starting quarterback healthy.

So far, so good. With less than a week to go before kickoff, Braxton Burmeister is upright and poised to start against No. 10 North Carolina.

But the priorities won’t change once Week 1 is in the books. In a season in which Tech’s regular-season wins range appears to be anything from five to nine, QB1 health will remain the biggest X-factor for the Hokies throughout 2021.

“We want him to be aggressive,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said of Burmeister. “We want him to go play hard. But we also want him to be smart and not take undue hits that we can avoid.”

In Blacksburg, so much feels better than it did at this time last year. Crowds will be on their way to Lane Stadium in just a few days. Players are vaccinated. Their defensive coordinator is comfortable and confident — two things that were impossible to say in 2020.