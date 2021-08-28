McFarling: For Hokies, health of QB1 is priority 1

The most significant objective for Virginia Tech this preseason wasn’t developing depth on the defensive line or choosing a primary running back or getting the secondary settled, as important as all those tasks were.
No, it was keeping the starting quarterback healthy.
So far, so good. With less than a week to go before kickoff, Braxton Burmeister is upright and poised to start against No. 10 North Carolina.
But the priorities won’t change once Week 1 is in the books. In a season in which Tech’s regular-season wins range appears to be anything from five to nine, QB1 health will remain the biggest X-factor for the Hokies throughout 2021.
“We want him to be aggressive,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said of Burmeister. “We want him to go play hard. But we also want him to be smart and not take undue hits that we can avoid.”
In Blacksburg, so much feels better than it did at this time last year. Crowds will be on their way to Lane Stadium in just a few days. Players are vaccinated. Their defensive coordinator is comfortable and confident — two things that were impossible to say in 2020.
The exception on the good feelings is depth at quarterback. Nothing against backups Knox Kadum, Connor Blumrick and Tahj Bullock, but it’s impossible to place as much faith in that group right now as Tech could last season.
The Hokies entered 2020 with enviable options at that position — three guys they liked, and three guys who had started Power Five games. With Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) and Quincy Patterson (North Dakota State) now at other schools, the onus lies on Burmeister.
Burmeister likely would have played in every game last season had he been healthy. Instead, he played in only six of the 11 because of various ailments.
To call him injury-prone, though, wouldn’t be fair.
“Last year, a lot of the injuries I had were kind of more freak incidents,” Burmeister said. “Going into the N.C. State game, I had lost 12 pounds due to COVID, so that whole cramping situation was mostly because I didn’t get that water weight back.
“And then the toe situation was a freak incident where an O-lineman stepped on my foot during practice. Putting on weight helped during the offseason. I put on a good 15 pounds, so I feel good.”
Burmeister (listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds) says breaking his toes last year “might have been the best thing to happen for me,” because it gave him time to dive into the playbook and master the offense. Safe to say there would be no such silver lining if he were sidelined this year.
The Hokies don’t plan to put any restrictions on Burmeister’s running. To quote another recent Tech quarterback, “Scared money don’t make money.”
Besides, Fuente isn’t convinced that a quarterback throwing the ball is necessarily safer than a quarterback running with it.
“I don’t think you should take unnecessary risks, but it’s really difficult when you’re in the pocket and your eyes are downfield,” Fuente said. “That’s when you’re not an active runner; you’re a passer. And when you bring your eyes down and you’re no longer a passer, you’re a runner. That’s when you can make those decisions that maybe preserve you a little bit.”
Of course, the Hokies don’t plan to bag their season if Burmeister were to get hurt. Kadum showed potential in his debut against Clemson last year, coming off the bench to complete 4 of 6 pass for 68 yards and running six times for 24 yards.
Blumrick, the transfer from Texas A&M, appeared in 18 games in three seasons with the Aggies.
“They’re different players,” Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said. “Connor’s the bigger, maybe more athletic-type guy, and Knox has got to be the guy that can get in there and run the offense. He’s been here a little bit longer and can be the handyman to execute and distribute the ball.
“They’ve both got to keep coming along. They’ve both taken steps, and we’re going to need ’em both.”
They probably will. The Hokies can only hope it’s not too much.