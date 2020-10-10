McFarling: For Hokies’ Herbert, 1 is the loneliest number

One carry.
In a game defined by huge numbers — ridiculous yardage allowed and gained, more than 100 total points, touchdown after touchdown after touchdown — the smallest whole number stands out the most.
One.
That’s how many carries Virginia Tech tailback Khalil Herbert got in the first quarter of the Hokies’ 56-45 loss at North Carolina on Saturday. After a week in which he rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries against Duke, after a week in which he was named the top running back in the ACC and took over the nation’s rushing lead, that was it.
One.
Hey, I’m no genius. Those Tech coaches make a lot more money and have a lot more gridiron brain cells than I do. But with the defense severely compromised — missing its top three safeties against a high-octane UNC offense — it seems like the best offensive weapon on the team should get more than one carry.
He didn’t.
He got one.
Any idea that there was something going on that we didn’t understand disappeared in the third quarter. That’s when Herbert took a handoff that was designed to go over right tackle or end.
There was nothing there. So Herbert, as he’s done so often since he transferred to Tech from Kansas, relied on his own vision and talent and cut the run inside. None of the UNC front seven touched him as he slalomed his way into the second level. Then he made a cornerback miss, picked up a downfield block and scurried into the end zone.
Yeah. That’s no pregnant man.
Herbert finished with 138 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. That’s an average of 7.7 yards per tote. If you missed the game, and you just looked at the box score, you’d probably say, “That sounds about right.”
But you’d miss the most important number.
One.
One carry in the first quarter.
The Hokies gave up 35 points in the first half. That’s the most they’ve allowed in a half since 2002 against a Miami team that featured Ken Dorsey and Willis McGahee.
The easy explanation for this is that Tech could not stop anybody. COVID-19 played a role, for sure, but the Hokies also lost the war at the line of scrimmages and missed way too many tackles. It was the kind of defensive effort — unfortunately, in Justin Hamilton’s debut as defensive coordinator — that provided all sorts of video that can be used as a learning experience.
Here’s the thing, though: Fuente had to know how vulnerable this defense was. So did offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen. And their response was to give the best offensive player on the team one carry in the first quarter.
Unbelievable.
“We didn’t make any first downs,” Fuente said. “I mean, he’s not getting carries if it’s three-and-out. I mean, that’s the way it was. He’s not going to get 20 carries if we’re punting every three plays. I didn’t like the way we started the game in any phase. We didn’t start the game very well, obviously, on defense, and we darn sure didn’t help us out on offense.”
That’s a fact.
But here’s an idea: Next time, give the beast more than one carry in the first 15 minutes. It just might do the trick.
