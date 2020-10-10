McFarling: For Hokies’ Herbert, 1 is the loneliest number

Yeah. That’s no pregnant man.

Herbert finished with 138 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. That’s an average of 7.7 yards per tote. If you missed the game, and you just looked at the box score, you’d probably say, “That sounds about right.”

But you’d miss the most important number.

One.

One carry in the first quarter.

The Hokies gave up 35 points in the first half. That’s the most they’ve allowed in a half since 2002 against a Miami team that featured Ken Dorsey and Willis McGahee.

The easy explanation for this is that Tech could not stop anybody. COVID-19 played a role, for sure, but the Hokies also lost the war at the line of scrimmages and missed way too many tackles. It was the kind of defensive effort — unfortunately, in Justin Hamilton’s debut as defensive coordinator — that provided all sorts of video that can be used as a learning experience.

Here’s the thing, though: Fuente had to know how vulnerable this defense was. So did offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen. And their response was to give the best offensive player on the team one carry in the first quarter.

Unbelievable.