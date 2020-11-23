McFarling: For now, VT coach Justin Fuente's not going anywhere

There’s no outlet to plug in the hot seat. No power source available. Not this year.

Fans are justifiably frustrated with Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente. Many are angry. After Pittsburgh’s 47-14 dismantling of the Hokies last week – the third straight loss for Tech – the calls for a coaching change have gotten louder.

It won’t happen. Can’t happen. Not in 2020.

It’s just not financially feasible.

The COVID-19 pandemic has slashed Tech’s athletic revenue by about $30 million for the fiscal year that ends in June. Tech’s final two home games against Clemson and Virginia will be played in front of the usual smattering of fans the governor allows. Basketball season starts on Wednesday for the Hokies, and the challenges there will be similar.

The NCAA is planning to stage its annual men’s basketball tournament in March, all at one site, but whether that will actually happen remains to be seen. Scheduled games are already being canceled, including a few at this week’s tournament in Connecticut in which Tech and UVa are scheduled to compete.

How much more revenue could disappear? It’s impossible to say. But here’s what we know for sure: This isn’t a time to pay $10 million for a coach to go away.