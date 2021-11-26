McFarling: For Price-led Hokies, 'the VT never comes off'

“Everything that you guys see, he displays it,” Tech defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt said of Price. “You could cut him open, and he’s bleeding orange and maroon. He has so much love and pride in the school; it’s pretty evident to us, and it inspires us. It shows how it is to be a proud Virginia Tech alum.

“‘The VT never comes off’ is a saying that I’ve heard since I’ve been here. He definitely embodies that. It’s kind of special to see, you know?”

That spirit has been evident in this group. Regardless of results, the 2021 Hokies care deeply about each other and the product they put on the field.

Tre Turner encapsulated that investment last weekend when, because of a respiratory issue that prevented him from flying, he agreed to a 23-hour round-trip car ride just to play at Miami.

Nobody would have blamed him had he taken a pass on that to rest up. So why do it?

“To play with my teammates,” Turner said. “I never second-guessed it. I didn’t think twice about it. When they told me I couldn’t fly, I’m like, ‘OK, so who’s driving?’

“I’m not just going to pick and choose not to play with my brothers. This is my family. This is my team. I’m going to play every game I can.”