McFarling: For the Hokies, spring has sprung in September

There’s no sugarcoating it: The Hokies were bad offensively. Quarterback Braxton Burmeister missed a couple of wide-open receivers, and drive after drive stalled for the 29-point favorites.

“Pretty inconsistent to say the least,” Fuente said. “We haven’t been as consistent enough to score as we’re going to need to score as the season goes along.”

Up: Connor Blumrick

The third-string quarterback has a role: bludgeon the opposition at the goal line. And considering Tech’s struggles in the red zone this season, that’s a valuable role.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Blumrick came in for one series inside the Richmond 5-yard line and ran the ball three times, picking up a first down and a 1-yard touchdown.

Fuente insists the Texas A&M transfer can throw, too, and could be used in other situations if needed. We haven’t seen it yet. Still, the fearlessness he brings to those short-yardage opportunities is good to see.

Down: Coaching decisions

What was Fuente thinking putting in backup quarterback Knox Kadum into the game with the Hokies backed up at their own 6-yard line and Tech leading only 7-0?