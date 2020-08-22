McFarling: For Virginia Tech football, the juice requires more squeezing

“We’ve been actually hitting it hard that we might not have fans, so we’ve got to be able to create our own juice,” Tech tight end James Mitchell said. “Coach Fuente and all the coaches have been big on us, like preparing us to be ready, getting the sidelines ready, even when we’re going against the defense in practice. So I think we’ll be prepared for that if it does happen.”

Never has the cliché “you play like you practice” been more appropriate. A sport driven by passion and emotion will be stripped of its built-in soundtrack on game day, perhaps draining some of the home field advantage we’re accustomed to.

We already saw a bit of it in the NBA playoffs, where the top-seeded Lakers and Bucks lost their opening games against the eighth-seeded Blazers and Magic, respectively, in front of family members at neutral sites. Home court is a huge deal at all levels of basketball because of the amount of judgment calls that are made in every game. Refs are human.

In college football, it’s more about providing that extra fervor for the home team when it needs it. Try to envision that 2017 goal-line stand Tech made against Pittsburgh without the volume rising on every failed down. We’ll never know what would have happened, of course, but it feels a little more likely that the Panthers would have broken through.