McFarling: Fuente, Hokies reach the sad stage of acceptance

“We made basically no plays in the passing game,” Fuente said.

He’s not wrong.

Backup quarterback Knox Kadum needs more seasoning, obviously, but he is not the sixth-string quarterback. He is the backup. Ol’ No. 2.

The coaches didn’t treat him that way. In the first half, they barely let Kadum throw the ball. They acted like they’d just been forced to put their starting pitcher in at shortstop or their striker in at goaltender on a video game, as if the guy had a rating of 8 out of 100 in all the skills he needed to succeed in this wildly unfamiliar job.

That just shouldn’t be. And if that’s the case, that’s on the coaches. The backup has to be developed well and then trusted to perform within the team’s desired offense. Particularly when the starter has a history of getting sidelined in games, as Burmeister does.

Again, the receiver situation didn’t help. But developing depth at that position and scheming guys open is part of the coaching staff’s job, too. No passing grade in those areas on Friday night.