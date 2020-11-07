McFarling: Fuente owns the whistle of woe

But the Hokies had a chance to steal this one. That’s what it would have been, pure thievery, had Waller’s blocked-punt return not been nullified by Fuente’s timeout.

“I told the team: ‘It’s on me,’” Fuente said.

The field-goal attempt in question was a 59-yard fielder from a kicker who’d never made one from outside of 42 yards. In other words, traditional “icing” did not seem necessary here.

Fuente said that wasn’t what he was trying to do anyway.

“It’s more about making sure you’ve got the right guys out there to go execute a block,” Fuente said. “I don’t know about the whole icing-the-kicker thing. Whether it’s 59 yards, 51 yards or 21, you call timeout to make sure everything’s straightened out.”

But as we discovered, the Hokies already had the right personnel out there to make the block, because they did it. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Silas Dzansi got in the way of Barbir’s low liner and redirected it into the hands of Waller, who was off.

“I never wait that long” to call the timeout, Fuente said. “I never have. If I’m going to take a timeout, I take it early so they don’t get the chance to snap. I said, ‘Timeout.’ He didn’t hear me. I screamed ‘Timeout!’